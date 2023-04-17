“Different guys standing up at different times has helped us win the game from different situations" - Trent Boult on RR's last over win over GT

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult has praised the franchise's ability to dole out new match-winners when required to help them claim the top spot in the points table. The IPL 2022 runners-up have eight points from five matches and are on course for a deep run in the tournament yet again.

RR put up a strong statement by defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad by three wickets in a thrilling encounter on Sunday, April 16. The Sanju Samson-led side were down and out at one stage during the run chase, but a brilliant finish by Shimron Hetmyer (56* off 26) helped the Royals bag the two points on offer.

Praising the hunger of RR batters to get the team over the line, Boult said after the match:

“Different guys standing up at different times has helped us win the game from different situations. Jos (Buttler) is a massive player for us and I am sure he must be frustrated to miss out on some runs tonight. But the hunger from the rest of the batting unit helped us cross the finishing line."

RR were struggling at 55-4 at the halfway stage following an exceptional exhibition of swing bowling from GT's new-ball bowlers.

However, fifties from Samson (60 off 32) and Hetmyer, coupled with crucial cameos by Dhruv Jurel (18 off 10) and Ravichandran Ashwin (10 off three), gave RR the win with four balls to spare.

"I would call myself lucky, probably just right place at the right time" - Trent Boult on his catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha

The left-arm seamer missed out on RR's slender win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a niggle, but returned to the playing XI for the crunch fixture against GT. He was once again influential with the new ball, claiming the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha.

Saha's catch was almost dropped after Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel collided while trying to claim it. However, the ball popped out of Samson's gloves, with Trent Boult, who was waiting in the middle of the pitch after his followthrough, ultimately taking the catch.

Counting himself lucky to have taken the freak catch, Boult said:

“Crazy one it goes high in the night skies. Obvioulsy in this amazing crowd, you can’t hear much. I would call myself lucky, probably just right place at the right time. It is a significant win. They had our numbers. It is satisfying to finish these close matches. There are some good vibes in the changing room as well."

Boult finished with figures of 1-46 off his four overs. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the RR bowlers after claiming two wickets while conceding only 25 runs.

Will the franchise win their second IPL title in 2023? Let us know what you think.

