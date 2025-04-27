Digvesh Rathi celebrates with his trademark autograph gesture after ending Ryan Rickelton’s carnage in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Digvesh Rathi ended Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ryan Rickelton’s swashbuckling innings during their IPL 2025 match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The leg-spinner removed Rickelton for 58 runs off 32 balls, comprising four maximums and six boundaries.

With the crucial breakthrough, he reduced MI to 88/2 and broke the 55-run second-wicket partnership between Rickelton and Will Jacks to bring the Super Giants back into the contest.

The dismissal came in the ninth over of MI’s innings. Rathi bowled a googly wide of off, and the ball spun more than usual. The left-hander tried to create some room to play it over extra cover but only managed to spoon it to Ayush Badoni at backward point.

Following the wicket, Rathi came up with his trademark notebook signature celebration. The spinner began writing on the grass after being penalized twice for doing it on the batters' faces.

Digvesh Rathi has been impressive in his maiden IPL season for LSG. The 25-year-old bagged nine wickets in his nine games before the ongoing MI match.

LSG bounce back after MI’s impressive start in the IPL 2025 match

LSG fought back after MI’s Ryan Rickelton provided a promising start to his team in their IPL 2025 match. Prince Yadav cleaned up Will Jacks for 29 (21), while Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Tilak Varma for six runs. Earlier, Mayank Yadav removed in-form Rohit Sharma after getting smashed for back-to-back sixes in the same over.

At the time of writing, MI were 142/4 after 13.3 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya at the crease.

Five-time champions MI are on a four-match winning streak and will be keen to continue their impressive form. However, the Hardik Pandya-led side are searching for their first win against LSG at home. Mumbai trail Lucknow 1-6 in head-to-head clashes. They lost to the Super Giants by 12 runs in their last meeting earlier this season.

On the other hand, LSG will be eyeing a return to winning ways after losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last IPL 2025 outing.

Follow the MI vs LSG IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

