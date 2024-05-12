Dinesh Karthik earns unwanted record during RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has earned the embarrassing record for most ducks in IPL history. He got out on zero against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, May 12, recording his 18th duck in his IPL career.

Before the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, Karthik had 17 ducks. He was tied with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell for the most ducks in the league's history.

Karthik came out to bat at number seven against Delhi Capitals and got out on the second ball he faced. He handed a catch to Kuldeep Yadav off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling, recording his 18th IPL duck.

It looks like Karthik will hold this record until the end of IPL 2024. Glenn Maxwell has been dropped from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI after a string of underwhelming performances, whereas Rohit Sharma will play just one more match. Even if he gets out for a duck, Karthik will hold the top spot on this unwanted list alongside the former MI skipper.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match by 47 runs despite Dinesh Karthik's duck

Dinesh Karthik has been a game-changer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Dinesh Karthik has been one of the top match-winners for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024, but he could not score a single run last night against the Delhi Capitals. Luckily for Karthik, the rest of the team stepped up at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, helping RCB register a 47-run win.

With this victory, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still alive in the race to the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB's next match is against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, which is virtually a knockout match. If RCB record a massive victory against the Super Kings, they can knock the defending champions out of the tournament.

