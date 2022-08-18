“We’re definitely two of a kind”- Dinesh Karthik gets candid with his wife, Dipika Pallikal, on their  marriage anniversary

Senior Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is making the most of his break ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. The finisher celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, Dipika Pallikal, on Thursday. In an Instagram post, Karthik looked dapper in a printed shirt, while Dipika opted for a crop top and ripped jeans. Sharing the picture in front of the graffiti, he wrote:

“We’re definitely two of a kind. Happy Anniversary @dipikapallikal.”

Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal tied the knot with Dinesh Karthik on August 18, 2015, after dating each other for a couple of years. The couple is parents to twin boys, Zian and Kabir, on October 18, 2021.

While Karthik is famous for his finishing abilities, Pallikal recently won bronze in mixed doubles squash with Saurav Ghosal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Karthik was previously married to Nikita Vanjara (now Murali Vijay’s wife) in 2007. They parted ways with each other in 2012 after a divorce.

Dinesh Karthik to play in Asia Cup 2022

The Indian wicket-keeper will play in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will play arch-Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Karthik will look to perform well in the tournament to ensure his place in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The 37-year-old batter recently smashed a 19-ball unbeaten 41 against West Indies but failed to make an impact in the last three innings, scoring 7,6 and 12 respectively.

His performances in the last few matches have also gone under the scanner. The right-hander will be looking to reply to his critics with the bat.

India squad for the Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

