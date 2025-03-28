Dinesh Karthik hosts entire team at his Chennai residence ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik hosted the entire team at his residence in Chennai ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

The entire RCB team was seen at the former cricketer's residence on Thursday. The players, along with the support staff, were seen casually dressed, enjoying and having fun with food and drinks in an open space decorated with lights.

Dinesh Karthik posted a video of the same on his official Instagram account with the caption -

"Welcome to my Anbuden."

RCB began their IPL 2025 campaign on a successful note with a seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. As for Dinesh Karthik, he first played for the franchise in 2015 before returning for three seasons in 2022. Retiring post the 2024 season, he continues to be with the team as a batting coach.

Can RCB break their Chennai jinx this time around?

While RCB have begun with a win, they will face a stern test against five-time champions CSK in Chennai. The visitors do not have a great record in Chennai in the IPL.

Out of nine matches played between the two teams in Chennai to date, RCB have managed to win just one, losing eight times. Moreover, their only win against CSK at the venue came in 2008.

Therefore, it has been around 17 years since RCB won an IPL match against CSK in Chennai. Out of the 33 games played between the two teams overall, CSK are way ahead with 21 wins, compared to 11 wins by the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Rajat Patidar and his troops will be eager to break the jinx this time around and build on the momentum from their opening win against KKR. Meanwhile, CSK beat the Mumbai Indians in their opening match of IPL 2025.

With both teams coming into this clash on the back of wins in their previous games, it only makes the contest further exciting.

