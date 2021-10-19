"Dinesh Karthik had played the IPL playoffs after taking injections" - TNCA secretary gives a major update regarding the wicketkeeper's knee issues  

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will not participate in the impending edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The player is believed to have issues with his knee and, as a result, will not be available for selection for the domestic tournament.

The seasoned campaigner was set to lead the Tamil Nadu team in the competition. 30-year-old all-rounder Vijay Shankar has now been appointed as the team's skipper, considering Karthik's fitness issues.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association secretary S Ramaswami verified the same during his conversation with Cricbuzz.

Here's what he said:

"Karthik had played the IPL playoffs (for Kolkata Knight Riders) after taking injections. So we have replaced him with Vijay Shankar as captain."

The 13th edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to commence on November 04. The final of the competition will be played on November 24. Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Maharashtra in their opening clash of the season.

Washington Sundar ruled out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Washington Sundar has been on the sidelines with a finger injury for several months now. The talented youngster had to miss the Test series in England as well as the latest edition of the Indian Premier League because of the same.

The injury also cost the crafty off-spinner a place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. He was expected to return to action with the domestic T20 competition.

However, he will not feature in the tournament as Rahul Dravid feels he still needs time to recover.

"I have spoken to Rahul Dravid about Washi and he has told me that the player is still not ready. "Rahul has advised us not to rush him and we are abiding by the suggestion," added Ramaswami.

Tamil Nadu had a fantastic tournament last season, in which they impressed many with their consistent performances. They trumped Baroda in the all-important final to clinch the championship title.

The defending champions will be keen to dominate this time as well.

While Vijay Shankar will lead the team in the tournament, wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan has been appointed his deputy.

T Natarajan, who had to miss the UAE leg of IPL 2021 after contracting COVID-19, will make his cricketing comeback with the Tamil Nadu team in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

