Dinesh Karthik reveals his two best IPL seasons

Dinesh Karthik believes IPL 2013 and IPL 2018 were his best seasons in the tournament. Karthik won the title with the Mumbai Indians in 2013 before leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to the playoffs five years later.

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik recently participated in an 'Ask Me Anything' on Instagram, where his fans asked him several interesting questions.

One of the fans questioned Karthik on his best IPL season, to which the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain replied:

"2013 MI, 2018 KKR."

Dinesh Karthik's reply to a fan

Dinesh Karthik has played for multiple franchises in his 13-year long IPL career. He started his career at the Delhi Capitals before moving to the Kings XI Punjab in 2011. The Mumbai Indians signed Karthik in 2012 and he returned to the Delhi-based franchise two years later with a title under his belt.

Before IPL 2015, the Royal Challengers Bangalore secured Dinesh Karthik's services. The wicket-keeper also had a two-year stint with the Gujarat Lions. The Kolkata Knight Riders bought him in the 2018 auction and Karthik has been a part of KKR ever since.

Dinesh Karthik scored 510 runs for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013

It is pertinent to note Dinesh Karthik has amassed over 400 runs in an IPL season only twice in his career. The first instance came in 2013 when he aggregated 510 runs for the Mumbai Indians and helped them win their maiden IPL championship.

In 2018, Karthik led the Kolkata Knight Riders from the front, scoring 498 runs at an average of 49.80. Last year, Dinesh handed over the reins as captain of the franchise to his teammate Eoin Morgan. The Kolkata Knight Riders went on to miss out on a playoff spot by a whisker.

On the domestic cricket front, Karthik will captain Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.