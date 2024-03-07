Dinesh Karthik set to retire from IPL after the 2024 season - Reports 

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will reportedly end his Indian Premier League (IPL) career following the culmination of the upcoming 2024 edition. Representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the last couple of seasons, the 38-year-old will shift his focus to his domestic career with Tamil Nadu as well as his broadcasting stints.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Karthik will also make a call about his international cricketing career. The keeper-batter last played for India during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Karthik has carved out a niche in the IPL over the years, being one of the few players to have played in every single edition since the league's inception in 2008. He has represented six franchises to date - Delhi Daredevils (now renamed as Delhi Capitals, 2008-14), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings - 2011), Mumbai Indians (2012-13), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Knight Riders (2018-21), and Royal Challengers (2015, 2022-present).

Karthik won the title with the Mumbai Indians in 2013, and was the skipper of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side as well after his switch in 2018, before stepping down in 2020. A move to RCB in the twilight years of his career was not meant to be monumental, but the wicketkeeper had one of his best seasons in the 2022 edition, scoring 330 runs as a finisher at a strike rate of 183.33, which paved the way for a comeback into the national side.

However, he endured an abysmal 2023 edition after scoring only 140 runs at a strike rate of 134.62. He heads into his final season as RCB's first-choice wicketkeeper and leads the lower-middle order, as Bangalore quest for their maiden title.

Dinesh Karthik has played 240 matches in the IPL

Placed at the third position in terms of appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), behind MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, the veteran wicketkeeper has served the competition quite well. Across his 240 appearances, he has scored 4,516 runs at an average of 25.81 and a strike rate of 132.71.

Apart from his batting, he has served as the first-choice wicketkeeper for the franchises he has represented in his IPL career. With 133 dismissals to his name, he is only second to MS Dhoni when it comes to the glovework feat.

Karthik's most recent cricketing involvement as a player came in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu in late 2023, which culminated in the semi-final stage. He was also seen lending his voice for the Test series between India and England in the subcontinent, and will soon commence preparations for the upcoming season with RCB.

The three-time finalists will kickstart their campaign with an opening day contest against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App