"Dinesh Karthik in T20WC year is something else" - Fans bow down to the veteran's match-winning cameo vs PBKS in IPL 2024 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik produced a match-winning cameo of an unbeaten 28 runs off just 10 deliveries to steer his side to a win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Karthik showed shades of his 2022 form, when he scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 183 to make it into Team India's T20 World Cup squad. With the likes of Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant all vying for the spot, Karthik reminded one and all that he is still capable of functioning at the highest level of the game.

The right-handed batter came into the crease following Virat Kohli's dismissal to close out the 16th over. RCB were still 47 runs away from the target of 177, and Karthik got straight into the act with a first-ball boundary with his new batting partner, the impact sub - Mahipal Lomror, who came on after Anuj Rawat's wicket.

After Lomron took down Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over, Karthik took RCB to the cusp of victory by dominating Harshal Patel in the penultimate over, leaving only 10 runs for the final over.

Dinesh Karthik pulled off a brilliant premeditated scoop shot for a six to begin the final over, and then scored a boundary straight back past Arshdeep Singh to seal the win with four balls to spare.

"I wasn't completely in control but getting there" - Dinesh Karthik

Not long ago, Dinesh Karthik was part of the broadcast team covering the home Test series between India and England. In a short frame of time, he has switched roles and amid rumors of his retirement from the IPL, he has stepped up with two quality knocks to begin the 2024 season, and is yet to be dismissed.

"I wasn't completely in control but getting there. We needed that (knock from Lomror), Anuj batted well last time but when Mahipal walked out.. he took the pressure off me. He (Harshal) is a wily customer, he has the dipping slower one and if you missed that you are a goner, I had to wait to play the scoop. I didn't say anything, he (Lomror) was calm and when he hit that six, I just told him to keep a still head," Karthik told broadcasters in an interaction after the match.

RCB will next face the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Friday, March 29, and will hope to get some momentum under their belt.