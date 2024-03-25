"Dinesh Karthik in World Cup wicket keepers race: Abhi hum zinda hai"- Top 10 funny memes after RCB beat PBKS in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a four-wicket victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the sixth match of IPL 2024 on Monday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

PBKS batted first in the contest after losing the toss and managed to reach 176/6 in 20 overs. Captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for them with a knock of 45 (37).

All the middle-order batters Prabhsimran Singh (25), Sam Curran (23), Jitesh Sharma (27), and Liam Livingstone (17) got off to starts. However, they failed to convert them, hurting PBKS' chances of scoring a daunting total. Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell picked up two wickets each for RCB in the bowling department.

In reply, RCB lost their captain, Faf du Plessis, in the third over after he scored only 3 (7). Cameron Green also departed for 3 (5) after one over, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother. Virat Kohli stood tall at one end and played with aggressive intent to keep RCB in the hunt. He built a platform for the Royal Challengers by building a steady partnership with Rajat Patidar (18).

PBKS left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar bowled a phenomenal spell in the middle phase. He cleaned up both Paitdar and Glenn Maxwell while conceding only 13 runs in his four-over spell.

It mounted pressure on RCB and eventually resulted in Virat Kohli's departure in the 16th over as he perished on 77 (49), trying to up the ante. Dinesh Karthik (28*) and Mahipal Lomror (17*) then played fiery cameos to take their side home in 19.2 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the entertaining contest between RCB and PBKS in IPL 2024 on Monday night. They expressed their reactions to everything by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

"With an extra batter, 30 off 2 becomes a reality"- RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after win vs PBKS in IPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis reflected on the win. When asked if he was calm throughout the chase, he said:

"On the outside, not as much on the inside. You want to make sure you get over the line, I felt we were in a position where we could have done it a lot sooner. Great to see the boys play at the back end, especially the old horse DK."

He added:

"We had Mahipal (Lomror) still coming in with the new rule, we felt like we had an extra batter in the tank - in the past, 12 runs in the last over would have been tough. With an extra batter, 30 off 2 becomes a reality."

CSK and GT will face off in the next match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday (March 26) in Chennai.