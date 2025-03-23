"Disappointing batting, where is 300?"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's comfortable win RR in a high-scoring IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a comfortable 44-run victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the second match of IPL 2025. It took place on Sunday (March 23) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. RR captain Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.

After being asked to bat, SRH notched up a gigantic total of 286/6 in 20 overs. It was a complete carnage from the Hyderabad batting unit from the beginning till the end. Ishan Kishan (106*) made a memorable debut for the SunRisers franchise with a sensational century. Meanwhile, Travis Head (67) set the tone at the top with a blazing half-century. Jofra Archer bowled the most expensive spell in IPL history, conceding 76 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, RR got off to a poor start as they collapsed to 50/3 inside the powerplay. Sanju Samson (66) and Dhruv Jurel (70) then put on a 111-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, the target of 287 proved too much as RR could only reach 242/6 in 20 overs, losing the match by 44 runs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring encounter between SRH and RR in IPL 2025 on Sunday evening. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We didn't execute the plans the way we wanted to"- RR captain Riyan Parag after loss vs SRH in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, RR skipper Riyan Parag credited the opposition batting unit for performing magnificently. He also expressed his disappointment at his team not executing their plans well. Reflecting on the loss, Parag said:

"It was tough, just like I expected. Credit to SRH the way they batted, but we could've executed our plans better but we need to go back to drawing board and see what can be made better. Collectively we took the decision, it was the right decision, we didn't execute the plans the way we wanted to."

He continued:

"We could've restricted them a little lesser, 220 or 240 would've been a good score to chase. Some of the batters looked great, Sanju, Jurel batted well. Lot of key positives to take from this game. Whether it's a win or loss, you need to take learnings and move on."

What were some of the best moments from this match? Let us know in the comments section.

