“Do you do the ironing for the men?” – Heather Knight drops bombshell on England’s discrimination in cricket amid Women's Ashes

Days after the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report on England’s widespread discrimination in cricket, England Women’s captain Heather Knight made a shocking revelation from her early days in the game on Friday (June 30).

The 32-year-old said she experienced sexism when someone asked her whether she does the ironing work for men after practice. The all-rounder feels there's a long way to go for English cricket to progress regarding equality in the game.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the T20I series in Edgbaston, here's what Knight said (as quoted by BBC):

"I started out playing men's club cricket and being asked: 'Do you do the ironing for the men when you're finished?'"

Knight added:

"Now I lead my teammates out in front of a near-full house with 85,000 tickets sold for the whole series. Cricket has come far but still has a long way to go."

For the uninitiated, an independent report on the culture of England cricket found racism, class-based discrimination, elitism and sexism to be widespread and deep-rooted in English cricket.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



es.pn/3Xvctyb England’s Heather Knight shares the sexism she experienced as a young cricketer in the wake of the ICEC report into inequality in cricket England’s Heather Knight shares the sexism she experienced as a young cricketer in the wake of the ICEC report into inequality in cricket 😟👉 es.pn/3Xvctyb https://t.co/agibCPTiSh

According to the report, 50% of respondents experienced discrimination in the last five years, 87% of players of Bangladeshi and Pakistani heritage, 82% of Indian heritage and 75% blacks.

Heather Knight provides update on England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt

Heather Knight has confirmed that Nat Sciver-Brunt will play the first T20I against Australia Women on Saturday (July 1). The statement came after Sciver-Brunt bowled just 14 overs during the one-off Test. Knight said:

"Nat's had an assessment. She's fine to play. The question is whether she can play a full role as an all-rounder. We will have a look."

She added:

"The most important thing is Nat is there as a batter, and we don't want to push it too far and sacrifice the amazing role she plays with the bat as one of the best players in the world. We hope she can play a role with the ball, but it's TBC at the moment."

England Women recently lost the one-off Ashes Test against Australia Women by 89 runs. They will look to return to winning ways in T20Is.

England squad for the T20I Ashes series: Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danielle Wyatt

Poll : 0 votes