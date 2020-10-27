'Don't know what else Suryakumar Yadav needs to do': Harbhajan Singh on batsman's omission from the Indian squad

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned the selectors' decision to ignore uncapped batsman Suryakumar Yadav for the side's upcoming tour of Australia.

The former Mumbai Indians spinner felt that there were different rules in place for different players as Yadav has been performing consistently in the domestic circuit as well as the IPL.

"Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records," Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter.

Don’t know what else @surya_14kumar needs to do get picked in the team india.. he has been performing every ipl and Ranji season..different people different rules I guess @BCCI I request all the selectors to see his records — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2020

BCCI announced the Indian cricket team's squads for the long Australian tour, scheduled to happen later this year. Varun Chakravarthy earned his maiden national call-up, while Mohammed Siraj got a place in the Test squad for the first time.

There were a few surprising names in the three teams. At the same time, some expected players missed out on a ticket to Australia.

A majority of the cricket universe hoped that Suryakumar Yadav would gain a place in the squad for at least one format, but the 30-year-old was omitted once again.

Suryakumar Yadav - One of only three uncapped players to win the IPL thrice

Suryakumar Yadav has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians setup in IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman has played a couple of match-winning knocks for his franchise this year.

Advertisement

The batsman from Maharashtra has played 96 IPL matches in his career, aggregating 1,827 runs at an average of 28.55. He has won two IPL titles with MI, while also lifting the trophy once with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In first-class matches, the right-handed batsman has scored over 5,000 runs at an average of 44.01. He also has a brilliant record in the 50-overs format, with 2,447 runs in 83 innings at a strike rate of 99.63.

Given how consistent Suryakumar Yadav has been in recent seasons, he will likely make his international cricket debut sooner rather than later.