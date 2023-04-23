"Don't send Andre Russell at No. 8" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from KKR in IPL 2023 clash against CSK

Aakash Chopra wants the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bat Andre Russell up the order in their IPL 2023 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the evening game on Sunday, April 23. While a win for the visitors could take them to the top of the IPL 2023 points table, a positive result for KKR will help them bridge the gap with the early frontrunners in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra urged KKR to play either Lockie Ferguson or Tim Southee in place of Litton Das and not demote Andre Russell in the batting order, elaborating:

"Kolkata have already made a lot of changes. Will they make more changes? We really don't know. You went with a new opening pair - Litton Das and Jason Roy but you will need an overseas fast bowler on this pitch. You should play either Lockie Ferguson or Tim Southee."

The former KKR player added:

"For that, you will have to leave out an overseas batter. Litton Das only will go out and Jagadeesan can keep because Jason Roy scored runs in the last match. You will once again expect runs from Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana because this ground suits his playing style. Don't send Andre Russell at No. 8."

Chopra reckons Russell might be seen operating with the ball as well, reasoning that the all-rounder tends to pick up wickets with his short-pitched bowling at the Eden Gardens.

He also opined that Suyash Sharma should play ahead of Anukul Roy as the left-arm spinner might find it difficult against the plethora of left-handers in CSK's batting lineup.

"Chennai have got no issues to address" - Aakash Chopra picks CSK as the favorites against KKR

The Chennai Super Kings have won four of their last five games. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about the Chennai Super Kings, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the four-time champions have a well-rounded bowling attack, explaining:

"Chennai have got no issues to address. They will manage with Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh and Matheesha Pathirana if it is a seamer-friendly pitch. If it is a slightly spin-friendly pitch, they have Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana, and can play Mitchell Santner as well."

The reputed commentator added that the visitors have a formidable batting lineup as well, saying:

"They have all their bases covered. They don't face any problems. They have a lot of experience in the batting lineup and both openers are in good form, and Ruturaj Gaikwad will not get run out at the non-striker's end every time."

Chopra concluded by opining that the scale is tilted slightly towards CSK in Sunday evening's game. He reasoned that MS Dhoni and Co. are a more balanced team than KKR.

Poll : Will Andre Russell score 30+ runs against CSK? Yes No 0 votes