"Don't think anyone in world cricket is bowling better than him at the moment"- Harbhajan Singh on RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj for his fantastic performance against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

Siraj picked up sensational figures of 4/21 and helped RCB beat PBKS by 24 runs. He was brilliant with his accurate line and length, making it too difficult for the Punjab batters to score big runs during his overs.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Harbhajan Singh had to say about Mohammed Siraj's performance and the way he has improved over the period of the past few months:

"Mohammed Siraj has been absolutely sensational with his line and length and I don't think anyone in world cricket is bowling better than him at the moment. The Siraj of last year and this year have a massive difference as he is not only avoiding leaking runs but is also picking up wickets and terrorizing the batters."

Mohammed Siraj on efforts he put in to improve as a bowler

Siraj wasn't always this consistent as a bowler. There was a time where he used to leak runs consistently for RCB as well as for the Indian team. Speaking after the game, Siraj opened up on the hard yards he had put in during lockdown to become a more accurate bowler. He said:

"The lockdown was really important for me, because I used to get hit for boundaries very often before that. I worked on my plans, my fitness and my bowling and it's all paying dividends now. I always try to improve in every department of the game because I understand it is important to contribute in whichever way possible."

Siraj taking wickets in the powerplay has been one of the main reasons why RCB have been able to control the opposition's run-flow in most games during IPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes