"Don't think I prepare for a bowler" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on hammering Jofra Archer for three sixes

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in a red-hot form in IPL 2023. The left-handed has amassed 428 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.7 with the help of three half-centuries and one hundred in IPL 2023 so far.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is just behind Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis (466) in the leading run-scorer's charts this season.

Jaiswal scored his maiden IPL century (124 runs off 62 balls) against Mumbai Indians at his homeground Wankhede Stadium. The youngster smashed 21 runs off 11 balls against MI pacer Jofra Archer, which included three sixes.

Speaking in an interview with ESPNCricinfo about his approach against the England fast bowler, Yashasvi Jaiswal said he doesn't has any specific plans for a particular bowler but reads the kind of delivery.

Jaiswal said:

"I don't think I prepare for a bowler, I just prepare for that ball, and I need to prepare for that situation, that bounce, that speed. That's all I do. I just need to be really clear in my mind that if it's a bad ball, I need to punish it, and if it's a good ball, I need to respect it.

"Or [think of] how I can convert it into a single or a boundary or a six. That's all I think about - the ball, where I can play it, which shot I can play. I don't see anything else."

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored at a strike rate of 147.31 against spinners in IPL 2023. Explaining about the mindset of playing against the spinners, Jaiswal added:

"I just play the ball. I have practised a lot for different fields. I know where I can score big runs and where I should take more chances. It's just skill and a tactics game in cricket. I will keep searching for different shots and trying different things all the time."

Yashasvi Jaiswal mentions on preparations for home and away format

Yashasvi Jaiswal played his first season for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 which was held in the United Arab Emirates owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next two seasons also didn't allow teams to avail from the home advantage as matches were played either in bio-bubble environment or a single city to avoid travel hecticness.

The IPL returned to its traditional home and away format after three seasons. It is the first experience for young players like Jaiswal in playing home and away matches for their franchise.

Speaking about the preparations that went with Zubin Bharucha, Development and Performance Director at Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal said:

"I went to four different places - Guwahati, Rajasthan, Mumbai and the [Royals] academy. We knew that this time we were going to play in different grounds, environments, weather and wickets. Zubin sir wanted me to get an idea of all those places - the wicket, the bounce and everything.

He added:

"It really helped because this year we have been travelling and playing in different places. For me, it's the first such year to do that, since the last two-three years we played under Covid procedures. This is something new and really special for me and I really like playing like this."

Rajasthan Royals will play against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday evening, May 5, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Poll : 0 votes