"Don't think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into the ODI setup" - Dinesh Karthik

Veteran Indian keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes the time is not right to expedite Yashasvi Jaiswal into the ODI setup. Karthik feels India have already done well with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the top.

Following a stellar IPL 2023 season, several calls have been made to fast-track Jaiswal into the Indian team. The left-hander has amassed 625 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2023 at 48.08 and scored the fastest fifty (off 13 balls) in tournament history.

Speaking in an episode of ICC Review, the Tamil Nadu cricketer opined that the youngster deserves a spot in the T20I setup ahead of next year's World Cup. However, he reckons it is only after this year's 50-over World Cup that Jaiswal should consistently be in India's limited-overs side.

"I don't think Yashasvi needs to be fast-tracked into the ODI setup. He's a young boy. He needs to be fast-tracked into the T20I setup," Karthik said. "I think he needs to be one of the frontrunners for the T20 World Cup happening next year as there are only a limited amount of ODIs left to be played prior to this World Cup. India don't lack an opener, they've done really well with Rohit and Shubman being there. So I feel that post the World Cup, I think in ODIs and T20Is, he is going to be a consistent player without a doubt."

Jaiswal shot to prominence in the U19 50-over World Cup in 2019-20 when he mustered 400 runs in six games at 133.33, including a century and four fifties.

"These four names will definitely be banging the door" - Dinesh Karthik

Keeping their IPL 2023 performances in mind, Karthik feels the likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma should be blooded into the 50-over setup after the 2023 World Cup.

"I don't think anybody who is among the youngsters that I'm going to say is going to make it to this 50-over World Cup," he said. "But I do feel that in the next World Cup, I think we will see the names like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma. These four names will definitely be banging the door really hard if not already part of the team because I think they're doing so well."

The Men in Blue will undoubtedly enter the 2023 World Cup on home soil as one of the favourites.

