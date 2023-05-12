"Don't want to change too much about my game" - Ajinkya Rahane on his approach in T20 cricket

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane recently stated that he isn't too keen to change his natural game. Rahane has earned a reputation with his attacking brand of cricket while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023.

Despite backing his game, the right-handed batter suggested that he is open to taking inputs from the youngsters of the team.

In a video posted by CSK on their official website, Rahane explained:

"I don't want to change too many things about my game. Whatever I am today is because of the way that I have played. Yes, I get to learn so many things from all these youngsters. Different shot selection, the fearless attitude, and the freedom with which they play."

"But at the same time, I don't want to change too much about my game. I will take a few learnings from them and implement it in my game and try to learn and grow as a cricketer," he added.

Ajinkya Rahane emphasized that his focus is to play fearless cricket in the shortest format of the game. The veteran cricketer also pointed out that he isn't too bothered about failures, elaborating:

"I think my approach towards the T20 game I feel, just playing with freedom, not to worry about failure. Playing with a fearless attitude, rather than thinking what if I fail. As a batsman, it's all about scoring runs. So how can I score runs, how can I contribute to my team, and be fearless for the team."

Rahane has emerged as one of the top performers with the bat for the Chennai-based franchise this year. The 34-year-old batter has aggregated 266 runs in eight innings, including two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 171.61.

"He has really improved his game" - Ajinkya Rahane on Tushar Deshpande

Ajinkya Rahane also lauded CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande for his impressive performances with the ball in the ongoing season. He stated that the fast bowler has improved significantly in recent years, which is evident from his performances this season, picking up 19 wickets in 12 matches.

It is worth mentioning that both Rahane and Deshpande have shared the dressing room for several years, as they play for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Commenting on the bowler's stint with CSK, Ajinkya Rahane added:

"Tushar (Deshpande) knows his game really well. Have been watching his game for a long time. He has really improved his game. I am really happy for him."

He also reserved high praise for his other Mumbai and CSK teammates Shivam Dube and Prashant Solanki, stating:

"Shivam (Dube) and Prashant (Solanki) as well. Prashant is comparatively new, but he has been working hard on his game, bowling and fitness. Shivam has done well in the past and is hungry to do well and really determined as well."

Chennai are currently placed second in the IPL 2023 points table after the Gujarat Titans (GT). They are set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

