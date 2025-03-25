"Don't worry about my hundred" - Shashank Singh discloses chat with selfless Shreyas Iyer during blazing stand in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Shashank Singh has revealed that Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer wanted him to focus on scoring runs rather than worrying about the latter's milestone. This took place during Match 5 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Ad

Notably, PBKS were off to a great start after being invited to bat first by the home team. The debutant Priyansh Arya (47 off 23) helped the side to take out 73 runs off the first six overs.

Thereafter, Iyer steered the team with his big-hitting, despite the wickets falling at the other end. Notably, the veteran hammered 24 runs off Prasidh Krishna's over to boost the side before Shashank got going.

Until the 19th over, Shreyas Iyer was unbeaten at 97 off 42 and was likely to reach his maiden IPL hundred. However, Shashank Singh batted sensationally to score five boundaries, and Iyer was left stranded at the non-striker end.

Ad

Trending

Shashank slammed 44* off 16, as the Kings posted a staggering total of 243 on the board. He stitched an unbeaten 81-run stand off 28 balls with Iyer.

During an interaction with broadcasters after the innings, Shashank expressed his happiness at his cameo and also disclosed Iyer's selfless mindset. He said that the PBKS captain wanted Shashank to keep playing his shots and not worry about him reaching the three-figure mark. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

Ad

"Yes, it was a good cameo. But looking at Shreyas, that motivated me even more. Let me be very honest - Shreyas, from ball one said, 'don't worry about my hundred'. Just watching the ball and reacting to it. I try and make sure I get the boundaries. When you go at that number, it's more likely that you'll not get a good hit. I know the shots I can back. I focus on my strengths rather than things which I can't do."

Ad

Sai Kishore was the most successful bowler with three wickets for the Titans.

Can GT register the biggest chase in Ahmedabad against PBKS?

GT will be looking to create history on Tuesday against PBKS. In response to PBKS' 243, the home side are off to a great start after scoring 61 runs off the powerplay. Captain Shubman Gill departed for 33 off 14, while Sai Sudharsan is unbeaten on 25 off 21.

Ad

The highest successful stadium in Ahmedabad came in April 2023. Rinku Singh smashed 48* off 21 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders seal the 205-run chase against the Titans.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Jos Buttler, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia can pull off the biggest-ever chase at this venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback