"Dono ek dusre ko nahin jaante the" - Congress politician gets clicked with Ishan Kishan ahead of LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Alka Lamba, the President of the All India Mahila Congress, shared a photo on social media on Friday, May 16, with Indian cricketer and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan. The 26-year-old is set to take the field on Monday, May 19, when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face SRH at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Ad

While recently traveling to Lucknow for the IPL match, the star batter happened to cross paths with Alka Lamba at the Patna Airport. Alka Lamba later posted about the meeting on X, sharing a photo with Ishan and recounting the incident in her caption. She wrote:

“दोनों #पटना एयरपोर्ट पर मिले - दोनों #लखनऊ जा रहे थे - दोनों के साथ लोगों ने फोटो खिंचवाई - दोनों एक दूसरे को नहीं जानते थे [Dono ek dusre ko nahin jaante the] - दोनों ने एक दूसरे के बारे में पूछा - उसने बताया “मैं क्रिकेटर हूँ - मेरा नाम ईशान किशन हैं - मैं बिहार से हूँ” - मैंने बताया मैं पॉलिटिशियन हूँ - #दिल्ली से हूँ - मेरा नाम अल्का लांबा है. फिर दोनों ने आपस में फोटो खिंचवाई.”

The above text translates to:

Ad

Trending

"Both met at #Patna airport – both were going to #Lucknow – people took photos with both of us – both didn’t know each other – both asked about each other – he said, 'I am a cricketer – my name is Ishan Kishan – I am from Bihar' – I said, 'I am a politician – from #Delhi – my name is Alka Lamba. Then both took a photo together."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The SunRisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated from playoff contention, sitting in eighth place on the table with seven points from 11 games, while LSG are in seventh with 10 points from the same number of matches.

Ishan Kishan has endured a disappointing IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan began his IPL 2025 campaign on a high, smashing 106* off 47 balls in the opening match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, his form has significantly dipped since then, and after 11 games, he has managed just 196 runs at an average of 24.50.

Overall, the left-hander has featured in 116 IPL matches, accumulating 2,840 runs at an average of 28.12, with 16 fifties and one hundred to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More