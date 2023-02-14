“Dreamt of playing in the WPL” – Danielle Wyatt heartbroken after missing out on WPL 2023 contract

England batter Danielle Wyatt has shared a heart-breaking social media post after missing out on a contract at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday, February 13.

Taking to Twitter, Wyatt wrote:

“Dreamt of playing in the WPL. Heartbroken (emoji). Congrats to all who got picked up. India is a wonderful place to play cricket.”

Wyatt has amassed 2276 runs in 140 T20Is, including two centuries and 10 fifties. She has also scalped 46 wickets. The 31-year-old has represented England Women in 102 ODIs.

The right-handed batter has also played in T20 tournaments like The Hundred and the Big Bash League (BBL).

Wyatt listed herself at a base price of Rs 50 lakh for the WPL Auction 2023. Check out the full WPL 2023 unsold players list here.

Danielle Wyatt misses out as 87 players get sold at WPL Auction 2023

A total of 87 players, including 30 overseas, were sold at the WPL 2023 auction. Smriti Mandhana emerged as the costliest player after the Royal Challengers Bangalore shelled out Rs 3.4 crore to acquire her.

Meanwhile, Natalie Sciver and Ashleigh Gardner were joint-expensive overseas players at Rs 3.2 crore. They were sold to Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, respectively.

Here are all the updated squads of WPL teams:

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia. Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabman Shakil.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobhana, Erin Burns, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz: Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S Yashasri, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Simran Shaikh.

The inaugural edition of the WPL will be played from March 4 to 26. A total of 22 games will be played at the DY Patil and Brabourne stadiums in Mumbai.

