Dropped on 0 & 29, Will Jacks hits a 6 off Sai Kishore to bag his maiden fifty for five-time champions in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. The right-hander made the most of the opportunities after being dropped twice on 0 and 29. He smashed a six off Sai Kishore to reach his maiden fifty for the five-time champions, his second fifty of the T20 league.

Ad

Jacks unlocked the achievement in the 11th over of the innings. Kishore bowled a loopy delivery around off, and the English batter shimmied down the pitch before launching it over the long-off in the stands.

Watch the shot below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Will Jacks has been impressive for MI in IPL 2025. The 26-year-old has amassed 195 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 129.14. He has also bagged five wickets in as many innings at an economy rate of 7.09. The five-time IPL winners splurged INR 5.25 crore to buy him at the mega auction last year.

GT strikes twice to bounce back in IPL 2025 match against MI

Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore took the prized scalps of Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks to help GT fight back against MI in the IPL 2025 encounter. The duo perished for 35 (24) and 53 (35). Earlier, Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan got rid of openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma, respectively.

Ad

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 106/5 after 12.3 overs, with Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir at the crease. Skipper Hardik Pandya was the last wicket to be dismissed as Kishore provided another breakthrough for GT. The hosts need to stage a comeback to continue their six-match winning streak. They are yet to beat GT in their last three games. Their last win against the Titans came in 2023.

The Shubman Gill-led side will now be looking to complete consecutive wins over MI, having defeated them by 36 runs in their last meeting this season.

Follow the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More