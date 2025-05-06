Dropped on 0 & 29, Will Jacks hits a 6 off Sai Kishore to bag his maiden fifty for five-time champions in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks starred with the bat in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. The right-hander made the most of the opportunities after being dropped twice on 0 and 29. He smashed a six off Sai Kishore to reach his maiden fifty for the five-time champions, his second fifty of the T20 league.
Jacks unlocked the achievement in the 11th over of the innings. Kishore bowled a loopy delivery around off, and the English batter shimmied down the pitch before launching it over the long-off in the stands.
Watch the shot below:
Will Jacks has been impressive for MI in IPL 2025. The 26-year-old has amassed 195 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 129.14. He has also bagged five wickets in as many innings at an economy rate of 7.09. The five-time IPL winners splurged INR 5.25 crore to buy him at the mega auction last year.
GT strikes twice to bounce back in IPL 2025 match against MI
Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore took the prized scalps of Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks to help GT fight back against MI in the IPL 2025 encounter. The duo perished for 35 (24) and 53 (35). Earlier, Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan got rid of openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma, respectively.
At the time of writing, Mumbai were 106/5 after 12.3 overs, with Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir at the crease. Skipper Hardik Pandya was the last wicket to be dismissed as Kishore provided another breakthrough for GT. The hosts need to stage a comeback to continue their six-match winning streak. They are yet to beat GT in their last three games. Their last win against the Titans came in 2023.
The Shubman Gill-led side will now be looking to complete consecutive wins over MI, having defeated them by 36 runs in their last meeting this season.
