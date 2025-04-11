DRS fails to save Devon Conway as he misses his reverse sweep and is trapped lbw by Moeen Ali for 12 in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Moeen Ali struck with his first delivery of the second over in the IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk on Friday, April 11. The left-handed batter was trapped lbw by the retired England cricketer after just 12 runs as even taking the DRS went against the Super Kings opener.

The dismissal occurred in the fourth over of the innings as the home side tried to break free from the shackles of a slow start. The South African-born cricketer went for the reverse sweep but missed the ball completely and the umpire's finger went up almost immediately. On replays, ball-tracking showed the ball was just clipping the leg-stump, leaving Conway unimpressed.

Watch Devon Conway's dismissal here:

Not only did Moeen take a wicket in that over but he also eked out a maiden, putting the hosts further under the pump. Having played for the Super Kings in the previous edition, the spin-bowling all-rounder almost dismissed Conway off his first ball of the innings with a caught-and-bowled chance.

Harshit Rana joins Moeen Ali in wickets column as CSK lose their openers cheaply

Harshit Rana celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

The very next over saw right-arm speedster Harshit Rana strike as Rachin Ravindra departed for 4. The southpaw tried to turn the ball to the leg side and got only a leading edge to Ajinkya Rahane.

Rahane had won the toss earlier in the game at the Chepauk and elected to field first. The defending champions had affected one change to their eleven, bringing in Moeen for Spencer Johnson.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Army had triggered two changes, bringing in Rahul Tripathi and Anshul Kamboj for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Choudhary. The elbow injury to Gaikwad also meant that MS Dhoni returned as captain, much to the joy of the Super Kings' fans.

It is also the first time since IPL 2023 that Dhoni is leading the Super Kings.

