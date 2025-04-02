"DSP Siraj arrested RCB at their own homeground Chinnaswamy"- Top 10 funny memes as GT restricts RCB to 169/8 in IPL 2025 clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently facing off in Match 14 of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 2, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. GT captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor and the ease of chasing at Chinnaswamy.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan gave a great start to GT by dismissing Virat Kohli (7) in the second over. Mohammed Siraj then inflicted more pain on his former franchise, cleaning up Devdutt Padikkal (4) and Phil Salt (14), reducing RCB to 35/3. Rajat Patidar (12) also failed in his first match as captain at home, leaving his team in a spot of bother.

Jitesh Sharma (33) and Liam Livingstone (54) stabilized things for a while with a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket. R Sai Kishore broke the threatening stand in the 13th over by dismissing Jitesh Sharma and then sent back Krunal Pandya in his next over to put GT on top again.

Livingstone and Tim David (32) added some quick runs in the end to push RCB to 169 for eight at the end of the first innings. Mohammed Siraj (3/19) and R Sai Kishore (2/22) bowled magnificent spells for GT.

Fans enjoyed the GT bowlers' performance and the RCB middle-order's fightback during the first innings of Wednesday's IPL 2025 match. They communicated their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some of the best memes:

"DSP Siraj arrested RCB at their own homeground Chinnaswamy..!!" a post read.

"When you bowl into the wicket with spin, it was assisting"- GT spinner R Sai Kishore after 1st innings of IPL 2025 match vs RCB

During the mid-innings break, Gujarat spinner R Sai Kishore revealed that the pitch offered some turn, which assisted him in bowling an economical two-wicket spell. He said:

"Felt when you bowl into the wicket with spin, it was assisting. You never know until both the teams bowl, but I felt it had spin on it. What I mean by into the wicket, having a good shape into the ball and still spin it, was able to gather it."

He continued:

"To be relevant to be in T20 cricket, you need to keep evolving, I hadn't bowled that anywhere, I was confident to bowl it in the IPL and went with it. It's like a carrom ball, I get more dip, don't know what to call it but you can call it a carrom ball."

Do you think RCB can defend the target of 170? Let us know your views in the comments section.

