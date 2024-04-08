"Dube hits spin very well but will he be able to hit Narine?" - Aakash Chopra picks Sunil Narine among KKR players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs CSK

Aakash Chopra reckons Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine could have an enticing battle with Shivam Dube in his side's IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two teams will square off at Chepauk in Chennai on Monday, April 8. The visitors, who have won their first three games, will replace the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the top of the points table if they beat the defending champions.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Narine among the three Kolkata Knight Riders players in focus in Monday's game.

"Sunil Narine is one more time among the three players in focus because barring the first game, Sunil Narine has laid the foundation for their wins every time. So there will be a lot of focus. However, I feel there will be better planning this time. Length balls will not be seen. Only bouncers and yorkers will be seen," he reasoned (6:50).

"They will try their best to get him out. So there will be pressure on him. Then his bowling because Daryl Mitchell and Ajinkya Rahane come in the middle, and Shivam Dube will also come. Dube hits spin very well but will he be able to hit Narine?" the former India opener added.

With 134 runs at a strike rate of 206.15 in three games, Narine is KKR's top run-getter in IPL 2024. He has also picked up three wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.33.

"The sort of all-rounder he is, you have to focus on him" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's Andre Russell

Andre Russell has smashed 105 runs at a strike rate of 238.63 in two innings in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that Andre Russell will also be crucial for KKR with both bat and ball.

"Then I am going with Russell again because he is also bowling a lot now. The sort of all-rounder he is, you have to focus on him. You don't have a choice. You cannot go towards someone else. If Sunil Narine doesn't fire at the top, Chennai will try to squeeze you slightly, and then there will be pressure on Russell the batter to score runs," he explained (7:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator chose Varun Chakaravarthy as the third KKR player to watch out for.

"I am not sure whether Harshit Rana will be available or not. I am thinking how Varun Chakaravarthy will do. He comes from here. So he also knows this ground well. If you have to stop the opposing team, you may throw a lot of spin at them. You might see Suyash Sharma as well in this match," Chopra elaborated.

Chakaravarthy has picked up four wickets in three games. However, he has proved quite expensive, conceding an average of 10.80 runs per over.

