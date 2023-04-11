Match number 15 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 10) proved to be a compelling affair.

While the home team RCB registered an impressive 212 run total after being asked to bat first, they ultimately lost the last-ball thriller by one wicket. Bangalore openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided their team with a wonderful start, scoring 79* and 61, respectively.

Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with a valuable contribution, amassing 59 runs off just 29 deliveries, helping RCB post an imposing total. The Bangalore bowlers were impressive in the first half of the run chase, taking wickets at regular intervals to put pressure on LSG.

Marcus Stoinis gave Lucknow a glimmer of hope with a 65-run knock. However, it was Nicholas Pooran's efforts that swung the pendulum in LSG's favour. The Bangalore bowlers looked helpless against Pooran's onslaught as he smashed a 15-ball half-century, the fastest in IPL 2023. The southpaw managed 62 runs from 19 balls before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

There was a lot of drama towards the backend of the innings, with Ayush Badoni hitting a six but then getting dismissed hit wicket. LSG required one run off the final delivery and had just one wicket to spare.

Harshal Patel saw Ravi Bishnoi outside the crease before the ball was bowled and attempted a run-out at the non-striker's end. However, he failed to dislodge the bails.

Harshal managed to beat Avesh Khan's bat on the final ball, but keeper Dinesh Karthik fumbled while collecting the ball. The batters sprinted to complete a single and seal the game for their side.

Several fans took to social media after the game, slamming RCB for failing to clinch victory despite scoring 212 runs. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Deadshot2021 @alwaysthalafan

DK tried to be like MSD : failed

RCB tried to be like CSK : failed



#rcb #csk #dhoni #RCBvsLSG

Crypto Vinu @CryptoVinu #RCB 212 runs bnane ke baad bhi harne ke baad RCB Fans to LSG 🥹 #RCB 212 runs bnane ke baad bhi harne ke baad RCB Fans to LSG 🥹 https://t.co/tpNOtM5f6u

Priya Pritma IFB 💯 @iPritma_x_ RCB can never very win the most important matches . RCB can never very win the most important matches .

Chanchal kumar @Chancha20642756 RCB is always loser RCB is always loser 👎

OG @og_4999

UNBELIEVABLE

#RCBvsLSG SO RCB BATSMAN FAILED TO SCORE MORE RUNS THAN THEIR BOWLERUNBELIEVABLE SO RCB BATSMAN FAILED TO SCORE MORE RUNS THAN THEIR BOWLER UNBELIEVABLE #RCBvsLSG

DIL-SCOOP @Dilscoop1718 Delete your team RCB.. Mujhe mental hospital nahi jana hai #RCBvLSG Delete your team RCB.. Mujhe mental hospital nahi jana hai #RCBvLSG

Tasudi @drillinnair rcb fumbled harder than me fumbling when I talk to her rcb fumbled harder than me fumbling when I talk to her

Sagar @sagarcasm E sala ̶c̶u̶p̶ ̶n̶a̶m̶d̶e̶ dukh khatam kaahe nahi hota be twitter.com/i/web/status/1… E sala ̶c̶u̶p̶ ̶n̶a̶m̶d̶e̶ dukh khatam kaahe nahi hota be twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5DuU3cDNSq

Abhinav @hbk_abhi @TDogra RCB first IPL se panhauti hai 🤦‍♂️ @TDogra RCB first IPL se panhauti hai 🤦‍♂️

Notably, Siraj was exceptional with the ball and brought RCB back into the contest by bowling a tidy 17th over. The pacer conceded just four runs and picked up the crucial wicket of Pooran.

RCB are placed seventh in IPL 2023 points table

The Bangalore-based side's IPL 2023 campaign started with a lot of promise as they trumped Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in their opening fixture.

However, Faf du Plessis and Co. failed to build on the momentum and suffered back-to-back losses against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and LSG. With one win from three games, they are currently languishing in seventh position in the points table.

Lucknow, on the other hand, have climbed to the top of the table with their victory over Bangalore. The KL Rahul-led side have won three of their four games so far and have six points to their kitty.

RCB will next be seen in action when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in an afternoon match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (April 15).

