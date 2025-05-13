ECB to prevent England players from featuring in IPL 2025 playoffs ahead of white-ball series against West Indies: Reports

The England Cricket Board (ECB) will reportedly prevent their players from featuring in the IPL 2025 playoffs, with the ODI series against the West Indies coming up. The IPL governing council recently released the revised schedule for the remainder of IPL 2025, which clashes with England's ODI series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on May 29.
The ongoing edition of the T20 league resumes on Saturday, May 17, with the last league match scheduled for May 27, and the final pushed to June 3, from the previous May 25. Meanwhile, England's ODI series against the West Indies begins on May 29, and the selectors announced the squad on May 13.
According to The Telegraph, the ECB have made it clear to the selected players that they need to report for international duty. Currently, five members from the ODI squad are involved in the IPL.
Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans), Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) are the only three players who could miss the playoffs, provided their respective teams qualify. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer's stint with the Rajasthan Royals finishes on May 20, while Chennai Super Kings' Jamie Overton is reportedly not keen on returning to India for the remaining games.
England ODI squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.
England T20I squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.
Harry Brook to begin his stint as England's full-time white-ball skipper
Meanwhile, Harry Brook will begin his stint as England's full-time white-ball skipper against the West Indies. The Yorkshire batter was appointed in the role after Jos Buttler stepped down following their disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
Brook had captained the national team during the ODI series at home against Australia last year, but the hosts lost that leg.
