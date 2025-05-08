Eden Gardens crowd chants Vande Mataram to pay tribute to Indian Armed Forces during KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Eden Gardens crowd paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces during the IPL 2025 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, May 7. This was the first IPL match after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

The fans paid tribute by singing 'Vande Mataram' mid-game. Notably, the national anthem was also played before the start of the game, with messages displayed on the giant screens, thanking the Indian Armed Forces.

The DJ at the Eden Gardens played 'Vande Mataram', and thousands of spectators sang along at the venue. You can watch the video here:

The video shared by the IG_Calcutta profile has gone viral on Instagram, gaining more than 600,000 likes within a day. Several fans left comments, praising the atmosphere at Kolkata Knight Riders' home ground for the CSK game.

Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2025 game at Eden Gardens

As far as the on-field action is concerned, the Chennai Super Kings edged the Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in a nail-biting game at the iconic stadium. In a do-or-die match for KKR, they set a 180-run target after opting to bat first.

The Super Kings had not chased down a target of 180 or more since IPL 2019, but Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni and Urvil Patel's contributions guided CSK to a two-wicket win.

Courtesy of the result in Kolkata, KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs have come down to 0.9%. They will need other results to go their way, while trying to register heavy wins in their remaining games to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

CSK, on the other hand, have already been eliminated from the playoff race.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More