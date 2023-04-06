"Ee Sala Cup Nahi"- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's thumping victory against RCB in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) convincingly by 81 runs in the ninth match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and invited opponents to bat first in the contest. KKR managed to score a daunting total of 204/7 on the back of Shardul Thakur's (68 off 29 balls) fiery knock. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) and Rinku Singh (46 off 33 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions.

David Willey (2/16) bowled an economical spell and was the pick of the RCB bowlers. Karn Sharma also gave Bangalore two crucial breakthroughs in the 12th over by sending back Gurbaz and Andre Russell off consecutive deliveries.

In response, RCB raced off to 43/0 in 4 overs to begin the chase on a positive note. The introduction of spinners into the attack completely derailed their innings. Sunil Narine dismissed Virat Kohli in the fifth over to give his side a breakthrough. Varun Chakaravarthy then picked up three quick wickets to put the opponents on the back foot.

The Royal Challengers could not recover from that stage as they kept losing wickets continuously and got bundled out for 123 in 17.4 overs.

Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis reflected on the loss in the post-match presentation, saying:

"We had it pretty well set up there with 100-5 in 12 overs. To concede 200 from there, we lost it there. Shardul played unbelievably and it was difficult to stop him. He scored on both sides of the ground, so credit to him."

He added:

"It's obvious that their leg spinners got on top of us today. It was a good wicket. When Virat and myself played upfront, there didn't seem to be much in it. It's the nature of legspinner/mystery spinners. Once they get their tail up, they can put on the squeeze. Narine and Chakravarthy are excellent spinners and they put the squeeze on us."

Fans on social media enjoyed the clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

