“Ee sala cup RCB de” - Ambati Rayudu’s hilarious dig after MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu took a hilarious dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Tuesday, April 7. RCB beat MI by 12 runs to register a victory over them at the Wankhede Stadium after ten years.

Ambati Rayudu, talking on ESPN Cricinfo, slightly tweaked the famous slogan associated with RCB and said -

"Ee sala cup RCB de (This year the cup is RCB's)."

Further, Ambati Rayudu also said that RCB is more spoken about as they always fall short despite having a team that can win the IPL.

"I've always enjoyed their cricket. We hve fun at their expense only because, nobody talks about DC or Punjab, only because RCB always has a team that can win the IPL but somehow they come short. Nobody else that defeats them, it's themselves," he added.

RCB have started their season well with three wins from their first four games. They have won all three games away from home in Eden Gardens, Chepauk, and Wankhede.

RCB is one team who have got their combinations well set, says Ambati Rayudu

RCB began their IPL 2025 campaign with two consecutive wins over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They faced their first defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) but returned to winning ways with a strong performance against MI.

Ambati Rayudu stated that RCB is one of the teams that have got their combinations well set this season. He also added that the teams that are not doing well this season are still figuring out their combinations.

"If you see the teams that are not doing well in the IPL, they are still trying out their combinations. But RCB is one team, along with Delhi and Punjab to an extent, who have really got their combinations well set for the season," he said.

RCB next face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a home game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10. They will be keen to build on the momentum and register their first win of the season at home as well.

