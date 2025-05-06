"Ek catch to pakad lo" - Fans react to Gujarat Titans' sloppy catching in MI vs GT IPL 2025 clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) were not up to the mark in the field during their IPL 2025 clash with Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. After electing to field first, Gujarat dropped three catches within the powerplay overs.

To make matters worse, there was another missed opportunity in the eighth over. Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks earned two reprieves each due to Gujarat's sloppy catching.

Sai Sudharsan was the first culprit, putting down Jacks' catch at short cover in the very first over. Jacks got another lifeline, with Mohammed Siraj missing a chance at mid-wicket.

Suryakumar also got lucky twice, as Sai Kishore and Shubman Gill put down catches at mid-wicket and square-leg, respectively. Many fans trolled Gujarat on social media for their sloppy catching.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"GT fielding worse than the men’s U50s my mate’s dad plays for," wrote fan.

"Fielding standards in IPL were already in gutters but today's GT performance is beyond horrible. A team can't just drop 3 sitters in the powerplay," commented a fan.

"Really an awful fielding side.. SKY and Will jacks both got dropped.. MI could have been 30/4 in powerplay.. At least multiple regulation catches are dropped in every match.. same story from last two years and nobody raises fingers on the fielding coach," remarked a fan.

"Jacks having a dream innings... GT just doesn't want to get him out... The fielding level in this game so far... 3 drops in 6 overs and all easy one's," p osted another .

"The level of fielding/catching this season has been underwhelming to say the least, but this powerplay display by GT has to be one of the worst," chimed in yet another.

Giving Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav multiple chances proved to be expensive for Gujarat. The two batters formed a crucial 71-run partnership for the third wicket.

GT dismissed both MI openers early at Wankhede Stadium

The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat were off to an impressive start with the ball. Pacer Mohammed Siraj drew first blood for his side, dismissing opener Ryan Rickelton on the second ball of the match.

The southpaw perished for two runs after being caught by Sai Sudharsan at covers. Gujarat got another massive breakthrough, with left-arm seamer Arshad Khan getting the better of Rohit Sharma in the fourth over.

Sharma went for a big shot but failed to get the desired connection. Prasidh Krishna completed the catch at mid-off, and the veteran opener departed after scoring seven runs off eight balls.

