Ellyse Perry becomes most capped Australian player in Women's ODI cricket

All-rounder Ellyse Perry became the most capped Australian player in women's ODI cricket on Thursday, March 21. She achieved the feat by playing the first ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

It was Perry's 145th appearance in ODI cricket for Australia. She overtook Alex Blackwell, who represented the Aussies in 144 ODI games. Karen Rolton, Lisa Sthalekar, and Belinda Clark find themselves behind the duo in the top five of the list with 141, 125, and 118 ODI appearances, respectively.

Ellyse Perry could not make a significant contribution to the team's cause in the milestone match. She got out for two off 10 balls after coming in at No. 3 in the batting order in the first innings. She then bowled a highly economical spell of 4-1-5-0 in the second innings.

Australia batted first in the contest and posted 213/7 in 50 overs. Their bowlers then skittled out the Bangladesh side meekly for 95 runs to help the visiting team win the match convincingly by 118 runs.

Ellyse Perry played a starring role in RCB's WPL 2024 trophy-winning campaign

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the WPL 2024 champions last Sunday by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final. They were the second team to win the trophy after Mumbai Indians (MI), who triumphed in the inaugural season last year.

Ellyse Perry was the standout performer for RCB with her all-round contributions. She topped the run-scoring charts, accumulating 347 runs from nine games at an average of 69.40, and won the Orange cap. She also picked up seven wickets in the bowling department throughout the season, including a six-wicket haul against Mumbai.

Former South Africa and RCB player AB de Villiers recently hailed Ellyse Perry for her stellar performance in WPL 2024 while speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. He said:

"Ellyse Perry was simply phenomenal throughout the tournament. Wherever she goes, things turn to gold, and that golden trophy is finally in Bengaluru."

De Villiers added:

"All Bengaluru fans out there, I know you guys are the best fans in the world. You deserve this. I'm so happy, as an RCB man myself, that we finally got some silverware in that cabinet."

RCB men's team will kick off their campaign in IPL 2024 on Friday, March 22, when they play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the season.