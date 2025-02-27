Ellyse Perry departs for a 4-ball duck during RCB vs GG WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry endured a rare batting failure on Thursday (February 27). She departed for a four-ball duck in the WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants (GG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

GG captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first in the contest. RCB got off to a poor start as they lost the wicket of opener Danielle Wyatt-Hodge in the first over, which brought Ellyse Perry to the crease. The veteran Australian player has been the protagonist of the RCB batting unit this year, scoring 235 runs from four games before tonight.

However, she could not do much against GG. She departed at the end of the second over, trying to hit a short ball for a boundary on the leg side. Perry could not get the timing right as the ball connected higher on the bat near the handle, which led to her downfall. Ashleigh Gardner gave her side the massive breakthrough and stunned the opposition camp.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB struggle after Ellyse Perry's dismissal and reach 125/7 in first innings of the WPL 2025 clash vs GG

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana also followed Perry to the pavilion soon after, leaving her side in deep trouble at 25/3 in 5.2 overs. Raghvi Bist (22) and Kanika Ahuja (33) stabilized the innings with a partnership of 48 (37) for the fourth wicket. However, both failed to convert their starts into substantial knocks, which dented RCB's chances of scoring a big first innings total.

Ad

After the duo got out, Georgia Wareham (20) and Kim Garth (14) chipped in with mini contributions in the lower order to help the Royal Challengers reach 125/7 in 20 overs. Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar starred for GG in the bowling department, picking two wickets apiece. Ashleigh Gardner and Kashvee Gautam supported them by bowling economically and scalping one wicket each. During the mid-innings break, Kashvee Gautam reflected on her spell, saying:

"I wanted to bowl as many balls at the stumps as possible and bowl as many dots as possible. Thankfully, I got it according to plan. Initially, I wanted to swing it away against Smriti Mandhana di from the stumps, that worked.

Ad

"I try to come wide of the crease so that the stumps get targeted. Under lights, I was having a bit of an issue while fielding, but with more practice, I will get better. This pitch is good enough for us to chase down 125."

Do you think Royal Challengers can defend 126 against GG in this match? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️