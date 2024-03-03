"Embarrassing the Indian culture"- Nicholas Pooran's funny typo in his Instagram post goes viral online

West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran committed a funny typo in his recent Instagram post, which left cricket fans in splits. The southpaw is currently in India, attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Pooran is among the vast number of national and international guests invited by the Ambani family for the celebrations at the RIL township in Moti Khavdi village in Jamnagar.

Nicholas Pooran shares a cordial bond with the Ambani family as he was previously part of the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL. Currently, he is with the MI Emirates and MI New York teams in ILT20 and MLC. Pooran was the captain when the franchise won the MLC 2023 and ILT20 2024 trophies, with impressive batting performances in the finals.

The 28-year-old took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. He was seen in traditional Indian wear in those pictures. Nicholas Pooran tried to describe the same in the caption but mistakenly wrote embarrassing instead of embracing, which completely changed the meaning of the sentence.

"Embarrassing the Indian culture."

The funny typo caught the attention of the fans, and they soon made it viral by sharing screenshots on social media platforms. You can watch it in the below posts:

After realizing his mistake, Nicholas Pooran edited the caption and wrote:

"Embracing the Indian culture."

LSG replace Krunal Pandya with Nicholas Pooras as vice-captain ahead of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have recently appointed Nicholas Pooran as the new vice-captain of the team ahead of the 2024 season. Krunal Pandya had been KL Rahul's deputy over the past two years.

Krunal also led the team in the latter part of the tournament last year when Rahul was out due to injury. He did a good job as LSG made it to the playoffs before losing to MI in the Eliminator. The Super Giants will be hoping to improve and go all the way this season.

Here is the schedule for LSG's first four matches in IPL 2024:

March 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 2:30 PM

March 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow, 6:30 PM

April 2: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, 6:30 PM

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow, 6:30 PM

