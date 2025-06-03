“En route to support my 2 former teams” - T20 legend starts journey to India for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final [In Pictures]

T20 legend Chris Gayle recently began his journey to Ahmedabad, India, for the IPL 2025 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The final is set to be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The former West Indies batter put out a post on Instagram, sharing pictures of himself from his flight to India for the IPL 2025 final. Gayle has played for both RCB and PBKS in the IPL. In his post, the 45-year-old wrote that he was on his way to support his two former teams in the final.

Gayle can be seen seated on the flight and enjoying his journey. He also shared a picture with the pilots inside the cockpit.

"En route to support my 2 former team RCB & PBKS in the IPL finals. A big shoutout to @qatarairways for the smooth flight and great service 🙌🏻," Gayle wrote.

The veteran T20 superstar spent seven seasons with Bengaluru from 2011 to 2017 and then played four seasons for Punjab from 2018 to 2021. He remains one of the most prolific and successful overseas players to have featured in the IPL. Gayle was also part of two finals that the Royal Challengers played in 2011 and 2016.

RCB or PBKS - Who will end their IPL title drought?

Both RCB and PBKS have been part of the IPL right from the inaugural season in 2008, though they have never won the coveted trophy. Bengaluru have reached three finals previously, in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but fell short every time.

Punjab have featured in only one final previously, in the 2014 edition, where they also finished as runners-up. The best two teams of the ongoing season will now compete for the ultimate prize.

They beat each other once in the league stage this season, while Bengaluru beat Punjab in the first qualifier by eight wickets on May 29. With both teams looking to end their 18-year wait for their maiden IPL trophy, this is set to be a thrilling clash, to say the least. Both sides are expected to come out all guns blazing to create history tonight.

