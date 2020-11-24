ENG v SA 2020: England coach confirms that Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will not swap positions like they did in IPL 2020

England cricket team coach Chris Silverwood has clarified that Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will not interchange their spots in the batting lineup like they did in IPL 2020. The Rajasthan Royals raised a few eyebrows this year by using the ambidextrous all-rounder as an opener and demoting the wicket-keeper batsman to the middle-order.

Still, Silverwood expressed delight that the two Englishmen got a different experience in the United Arab Emirates. He mentioned that Ben Stokes preferred batting higher up the order, as a result of which he enjoyed himself in his new role at the IPL franchise.

"It's great that those two guys get the experience of doing different things and I don't think it ever hurts them as players to explore different options, but it doesn't muddy the waters at all," the English coach was quoted as saying by PA news agency.

Nets can't contain Ben Stokes' batting 💥



⛰️ Might need to put a fielder on top of Table Mountain 👀 #SAvENG | 🎥 @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/89BQZ6yVHm — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2020

I wouldn't say I was surprised: Silverwood on the Rajasthan Royals promoting Ben Stokes ahead of Jos Buttler

Ben Stokes has played the finisher's role for England in the limited-overs formats, and has also majorly batted in the middle order of the Test team. However, RR used him as an opener, and Stokes performed well as he amassed 285 runs in eight fixtures.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler opened a few innings for the Royals. But the team management decided to use Robin Uthappa as Ben Stokes' opening partner later.

"I know Ben was keen to do it, he's always keen to get up the order and give it a go. I wouldn't say I was surprised, I'd say I was glad to see him do well," Chris Silverwood continued talking about RR's surprise move.

Advertisement

England's tour of South Africa will commence this Friday in Newlands. Jos Buttler is a part of both the ODI and T20I squads, while Ben Stokes will only play the 3-match T20I series versus the hosts.