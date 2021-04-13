England pacer Jofra Archer to resume light training this week following hand surgery

England fast bowler Jofra Archer is all set to return to light training this week following a hand surgery that has ruled him out of IPL 2021.

Jofra Archer had to undergo surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand. He had hurt himself while cleaning his fish tank at home in January.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday informed that Jofra Archer has been given permission by his hand consultant to resume training. An official ECB statement said in this regard:

"(Jofra) Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation. He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams. It's hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.”

The statement further said that no decision has been made about Jofra Archer return to action. The 26-year-old fast bowler underwent hand surgery even as he remains under treatment for a persistent elbow injury.

Jofra Archer featured in all five T20I matches of the series in India. However, ahead of the ODIs, it was revealed that the pacer would be unavailable for the 50-over matches as well as the IPL owing to his injury woes.

Kumar Sangakkara hopes Jofra Archer will be available for some part of IPL 2021

While the word for now is that Jofra Archer has been ruled out of IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara is hoping that they can get the services of the fast bowler for at least some part of the campaign.

He also added that the franchise was aware of his injury issues but felt Jofra Archer would be fit for the IPL, as he had been performing wonderfully for England. Sangakkara was quoted as saying in media reports in this regard:

"It was a tough decision. Injury concerns were flagged up going into the auction, but he played excellently for England. So the chances of him playing in the IPL from the start and being managed by the experts was realistic. But we have contingency plans in place now, and no risks will be taken.”

The Sri Lankan legend admitted that Jofra Archer’s absence is a big blow to the franchise, saying:

"We are certainly hoping that he will be available for some part of the IPL. Not having him at the start is a big blow for us because a lot of our planning is centered around his availability, and such last-minute injury concerns do affect any side, especially if he's a player of the quality of Jofra. But it's very important that Jofra gets fit, not just for the IPL, but importantly for his international career.”

Jofra Archer was Rajasthan Royals’ best bowler last year, picking up 20 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 16.7 and an economy rate of 6.55.