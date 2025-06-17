  • home icon
  "Ensure that he stays away from mobile and internet media" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father on Indian legend's advice after IPL 2025 heroics

"Ensure that he stays away from mobile and internet media" - Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father on Indian legend's advice after IPL 2025 heroics

By Shankar
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:24 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action for RR - Source: Getty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father Sanjeev has said that current Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has urged him to keep the 14-year-old away from his mobile phone and social media. The southpaw's father added that the former India head coach had told him that it was upto RR now to ensure Suryavanshi's graph goes upwards.

Suryavanshi made news during IPL 2025, when he made a 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

"Rahul Sir had said that your work is over now. Now he is our responsibility. We will take care of him. Now he has become a part of our family. Just ensure that he stays away from mobile and internet media. We will make him a player who can play for the country," he told Dainik Jagran in an interview.
Suryavanshi was bought by RR at the mega auction in November 2024 for Rs 1.1 crore. He made 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 206.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gained a lot of weight, goes to the gym, says father

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father Sanjeev said that the batter had given up his favorite food "'Litti Chokha", adding that he was going to the gym regularly. He, however, did admit that the southpaw had put on weight recently.

"No, he doesn't eat anymore. Now he takes a very balanced diet. He goes to the gym. He had gained a lot of weight; he has to reduce it; lose weight," Suryavanshi senior said.

Suryavanshi was picked for India's Under-19 tour of England that starts on June 27 and ends on July 23. Both teams will play five Youth ODIs and two multi-day matches.

Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre, who had an impressive season for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, will captain the side in those seven matches in England.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
