Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father Sanjeev has said that current Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has urged him to keep the 14-year-old away from his mobile phone and social media. The southpaw's father added that the former India head coach had told him that it was upto RR now to ensure Suryavanshi's graph goes upwards.
Suryavanshi made news during IPL 2025, when he made a 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.
"Rahul Sir had said that your work is over now. Now he is our responsibility. We will take care of him. Now he has become a part of our family. Just ensure that he stays away from mobile and internet media. We will make him a player who can play for the country," he told Dainik Jagran in an interview.
Suryavanshi was bought by RR at the mega auction in November 2024 for Rs 1.1 crore. He made 252 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 206.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has gained a lot of weight, goes to the gym, says father
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father Sanjeev said that the batter had given up his favorite food "'Litti Chokha", adding that he was going to the gym regularly. He, however, did admit that the southpaw had put on weight recently.
"No, he doesn't eat anymore. Now he takes a very balanced diet. He goes to the gym. He had gained a lot of weight; he has to reduce it; lose weight," Suryavanshi senior said.
Suryavanshi was picked for India's Under-19 tour of England that starts on June 27 and ends on July 23. Both teams will play five Youth ODIs and two multi-day matches.
Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre, who had an impressive season for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, will captain the side in those seven matches in England.
