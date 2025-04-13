Fans were ecstatic after witnessing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma's historic knock in IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday (April 12) in Hyderabad. Abhishek scored 141 runs off 55 balls, registering the highest score by an Indian batter in IPL history.

PBKS' decision to bat first bore fruit for them as they garnered a whopping 89 runs off the first six overs, with Prabhsimran Singh (42) and Priyansh Arya (36) leading the charge. Shreyas Iyer (82) played an impressive knock and Marcus Stoinis (34*) ended the innings in grand fashion to take PBKS to a mammoth total of 245/6. Harshal Patel picked four wickets for the home side.

However, SRH's opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma produced fireworks in the second innings with their sensational hitting.

Sharma made good use of his two reprieves and continued to clear the fence with ease. Meanwhile, Head complemented him well by scoring 66 off 37, before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed him.

Nevertheless, Sharma completed his century off 40 balls and pulled out a special note, dedicating it to the Orange Army. He continued his no holds barred approach after reaching the milestone.

The southpaw smashed 141 off 55 balls, before being dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. His knock helped SRH complete the chase with nine balls and eight wickets to spare.

Fans were unanimous in praising Abhishek Sharma's sensational knock. One of them said:

"Abhishek Sharma didn’t just bat today—he erased every doubt, every troll, and every headline that called him a flop this season. From scoring just 51 runs in his last 5 matches… to smashing 141 off 55 balls, this wasn’t a knock—it was a demolition. Here’s how he made history."

Here are the other reactions:

"No matter which team you choose to support in IPL but as an Indian Cricket fan today you should be proud of "Abhishek Sharma". For sure he gonna take India to another heights in international cricket," one user posted.

"Most explosive opener of all time. Period. Forget nostalgia, he has the potential to be better than Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Gilchrist as an explosive opener already. Abhishek Sharma," another tweeted.

"The note from Abhishek Sharma is the proof of what the SRH fanbase has become in the last few years. Finally the players also reciprocate it to the fans. It's a dream for other teams. Agree or not, SRH has got the best fanbase in IPL, yes better than CSK RCB MI," a user posted.

Abhishek Sharma credits Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav for his historic knock

In the post-match presentation, Abhishek Sharma noted that he was itching to play a big knock, having scored just 51 runs in his first five games. He said:

"It's not easy for any player to go through that form. Special mention to the team and captain, very simple message to the batters although I was not doing well. Had a talk with Travis and it was a special day for both of us."

Sharma thanked his mentor Yuvraj Singh and also mentioned Suryakumar Yadav for helping him with his batting.

"Special mention to Yuvi (paaji), I have been talking to him and also thanks to Suryakumar Yadav as well. I have been in touch with him and he has been there for me."

