"Even my country never really invest that much on me" - Andre Russell takes a jab at West Indies cricket with KKR revelation

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell made a startling revelation by claiming that neither any other franchise nor his country has invested in his treatment as KKR have done over the years.

The West Indies all-rounder has been with the franchise since 2014 and has been their most potent weapon in the years gone by, with a strike rate of 175.57 over his IPL career. However, the Jamaican has struggled with knee injuries over the past few seasons, which has limited his bowling.

His struggles with bat and ball has been one of the main reasons for KKR languishing in sixth spot in the points table with three wins and five losses.

Speaking to Star Sports, the big-hitting all-rounder was effusive in praise for the franchise and their continued help in his treatment and said:

"Where I was, a few years ago, KKR actually make things happen for me where they send me to get proper treatments on my knees. That's something special to me to be honest. No other franchise or even my country never really invest that much on me."

He added:

"I'm happy here. I don't see any other franchise I would love to be a part of in this tournament because I've been here for about 9 years now. Been here for so many years, I meet these guys, get closer to them every year. When cricket isn't there, I'm still in communication with Mr Venky (Mysore). I look up to him, I really respect him."

Russell has averaged just 18 with the bat this season and has bowled just over nine overs, picking up five wickets in eight matches.

The West Indian was forced into knee surgery in June 2019, after which he battled consistent issues with his knee.

Russell also had a fallout with the West Indies cricket board last year after head coach Phil Simmons raised issues over a lack of clarity over his availability for West Indies.

"Andre Russell is still not firing but he isn’t getting much opportunity" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's batting ahead of the GT clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra claimed that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting is finally coming to grips this season despite Andre Russell's struggles.

KKR will face off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

Speaking on his YouTube channel previewing the game, Chopra said:

"Their (KKR’s) batting order is finally looking settled where you will see Jason Roy opening alongside N Jagadeesan. Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh – that’s the kind of batting lineup that they have. Andre Russell is still not firing but he isn’t getting much opportunity."

Andre Russell has batted at Numbers 6 and 7 for KKR and has faced just 78 deliveries in eight matches this season. The big man has struggled to find any batting rhythm, scoring only 108 runs at an average of 18.

KKR will need Dre-Russ firing on all cylinders to make a late run at qualifying for the playoffs.

