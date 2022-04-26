"Even a genius needs some luck" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli manages single-digit score vs RR

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's rough patch with the bat continued against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.
After a couple of golden ducks, Kohli managed only nine runs against Sanju Samson's Royals. Chasing 145 runs, the talismanic run-scorer was promoted up the batting order. However, it didn't make much of a difference as Kohli was out in the second over.
He was lucky on three occasions in the first over but eventually fell to a short ball from Prasidh Krishna. Virat Kohli took it on only to toe-end the pull to Riyan Parag at the backward point. The former India captain had a wry smile on his face as he walked back to the dugout.
Fans were yet again disappointed to see their favourite batter getting out on a single-digit score. While many trolled the former World No.1 batter, some were concerned with Kohli hitting a low patch with the bat.
Incidentally, Virat Kohli has managed only 129 runs in nine matches at a paltry average of 16 and a strike rate of below 120. Out of nine appearances, Kohli has got out on single-digit five times, including two ducks.
Meanwhile, Bangalore's struggles with the bat continued as they were reduced to 58/4 at the halfway stage with all recognized batters back in the hut. The onus will once again be on Dinesh Karthik to do the job for them, which he has been doing since the start of IPL 2022.
"If anyone needs a break, it's him" - Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels batting stalwart Kohli is 'overcooked' and needs to take a break to serve the country for another 6-7 years. Shastri has worked closely with the former Indian captain over the last five years during his time with the national team.
Shastri told Star Sports:
"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's two months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain," he added.
Fans will want Kohli to hit the straps as soon as possible with the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year in Australia.