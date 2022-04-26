"Even a genius needs some luck" - Twitterati react as Virat Kohli manages single-digit score vs RR

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli's rough patch with the bat continued against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

After a couple of golden ducks, Kohli managed only nine runs against Sanju Samson's Royals. Chasing 145 runs, the talismanic run-scorer was promoted up the batting order. However, it didn't make much of a difference as Kohli was out in the second over.

He was lucky on three occasions in the first over but eventually fell to a short ball from Prasidh Krishna. Virat Kohli took it on only to toe-end the pull to Riyan Parag at the backward point. The former India captain had a wry smile on his face as he walked back to the dugout.

Fans were yet again disappointed to see their favourite batter getting out on a single-digit score. While many trolled the former World No.1 batter, some were concerned with Kohli hitting a low patch with the bat.

Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Prasidh though - Virat himself talked him up when the T20 WC in 2020 was supposed to be in Aus. Can be a real handful there #RCBvRR The 'oh dear' from Pommie Mbangwa summed it up. It seemed like he had that much needed luck on his side but alas it's not to be.Prasidh though - Virat himself talked him up when the T20 WC in 2020 was supposed to be in Aus. Can be a real handful there #IPL2022 The 'oh dear' from Pommie Mbangwa summed it up. It seemed like he had that much needed luck on his side but alas it's not to be.Prasidh though - Virat himself talked him up when the T20 WC in 2020 was supposed to be in Aus. Can be a real handful there #IPL2022 #RCBvRR

Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



#IPL2022 Ghor shani ka prakop hai Kohli sahab par. Runs hi nahi aa rahe Ghor shani ka prakop hai Kohli sahab par. Runs hi nahi aa rahe#IPL2022

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Recent arguments with the selectors and the BCCI, and lack of runs now..things are not looking good for Virat Kohli with the T20 World Cup coming up! His experience is still going to be very valuable in Australian conditions. Will the selectors look past his form though? #RCBvRR Recent arguments with the selectors and the BCCI, and lack of runs now..things are not looking good for Virat Kohli with the T20 World Cup coming up! His experience is still going to be very valuable in Australian conditions. Will the selectors look past his form though? #RCBvRR

Chetan Narula @chetannarula



#RCBvRR #IPL2022 When you are in such wretched form, you either get out normally OR when you don’t, you find new ways to get out. That’s Virat Kohli at the moment! When you are in such wretched form, you either get out normally OR when you don’t, you find new ways to get out. That’s Virat Kohli at the moment! #RCBvRR #IPL2022

Karthik Krishnaswamy @the_kk First-ball ducks don't say much about someone's form, but that sort of innings says slightly more. First-ball ducks don't say much about someone's form, but that sort of innings says slightly more.

Prasad Kale @thatpkale Kal ke kal Kohli ke liye hawan ka niyojan krunga. Kal ke kal Kohli ke liye hawan ka niyojan krunga.

Prasanna @prasannalara It’s not about failing.The king struggled literally evry single ball on his short stay.Being confident n supremely fit will nt guarantee performances.Hopefully some one will sort his technique out.A plyr of his quality can’t fail continuously unless otherwise d issue is technique It’s not about failing.The king struggled literally evry single ball on his short stay.Being confident n supremely fit will nt guarantee performances.Hopefully some one will sort his technique out.A plyr of his quality can’t fail continuously unless otherwise d issue is technique

Akshay Dubey Vlogs @noonecreate Nahi yar aisa mt hone do yar itna bada player aise khatm nhi ho sakta. We are with you king Virat Kohli #ViratKohli𓃵 Nahi yar aisa mt hone do yar itna bada player aise khatm nhi ho sakta. We are with you king Virat Kohli #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/AYd5m4fp6z

ayushi 🫶 @illicitclosures kohli put the bar so low last time that i don’t even feel bad this time kohli put the bar so low last time that i don’t even feel bad this time

ImNazish نازش @nazishrahman Nothing is going for #Kohli that smile just says it all…Even a genius needs some luck behind his back !!! #RCBvsRR Nothing is going for #Kohli that smile just says it all…Even a genius needs some luck behind his back !!! #RCBvsRR

Ashish @ashishkibaat

Come on,

Come on Kitna bhi mazak uda lo, seeing that wry smile on Kohli's face when departing is very saddening...Come on, @TheTweetOfGod just give him a chance, there's still 5 more years in him.Come on @imVkohli Kitna bhi mazak uda lo, seeing that wry smile on Kohli's face when departing is very saddening...Come on, @TheTweetOfGod just give him a chance, there's still 5 more years in him.Come on @imVkohli

RaghavWrites @itz_raghavsuraj Not a huge fan at all, but it is very sad to @imVkohli struggle. A player of his caliber and commitment don't deserve such phase. I, now tend to agree that Aggression is Kolhi's strength. I don't see that in his body language anymore. Come back stronger Champ! Not a huge fan at all, but it is very sad to @imVkohli struggle. A player of his caliber and commitment don't deserve such phase. I, now tend to agree that Aggression is Kolhi's strength. I don't see that in his body language anymore. Come back stronger Champ!💪

Doctor Wait @WaitReborn Virat kohli in RCB Or in Indian cricket team this year is like any of his random fan's brain, technically it is there, but it's not been used even a bit. Virat kohli in RCB Or in Indian cricket team this year is like any of his random fan's brain, technically it is there, but it's not been used even a bit.

Vicky Shinde @iamshinde83

pls dont smile, get angry on urself. This is not the King Kohli we use to see.

Even scoring Century if u get out,you use to get very angry on urself earlier.

Come Back King Kohli,your fans are waiting.

#ViratKohli𓃵

#RCBvRR

#RRVSRCB Why Virat Kohli?pls dont smile, get angry on urself. This is not the King Kohli we use to see.Even scoring Century if u get out,you use to get very angry on urself earlier.Come Back King Kohli,your fans are waiting. Why Virat Kohli?pls dont smile, get angry on urself. This is not the King Kohli we use to see.Even scoring Century if u get out,you use to get very angry on urself earlier.Come Back King Kohli,your fans are waiting.#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCBvRR#RRVSRCB https://t.co/bTSDwErv3O

Incidentally, Virat Kohli has managed only 129 runs in nine matches at a paltry average of 16 and a strike rate of below 120. Out of nine appearances, Kohli has got out on single-digit five times, including two ducks.

Meanwhile, Bangalore's struggles with the bat continued as they were reduced to 58/4 at the halfway stage with all recognized batters back in the hut. The onus will once again be on Dinesh Karthik to do the job for them, which he has been doing since the start of IPL 2022.

"If anyone needs a break, it's him" - Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels batting stalwart Kohli is 'overcooked' and needs to take a break to serve the country for another 6-7 years. Shastri has worked closely with the former Indian captain over the last five years during his time with the national team.

Shastri told Star Sports:

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's two months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain," he added.

Fans will want Kohli to hit the straps as soon as possible with the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year in Australia.

