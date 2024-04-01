"Even when I didn't get to play the first two games, they were still talking to me" - Prithvi Shaw hails Delhi Capitals team management

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw praised the franchise and the support staff for clearly communicating with him about his absence from the opening two games of IPL 2024.

Shaw finally played in the side's third outing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and scored an excellent 43 off 27 balls. Shaw's 93-run opening stand with David Warner helped DC post a formidable 191/5 in 20 overs, which they defended by 20 runs to win their first game of the season.

In a video shared by the official IPL Twitter handle, Shaw said:

"Even when I didn't get to play the first two games, they were still talking to me saying I'll get my opportunity and that they were just trying some new stuff. And to be honest, I was really happy with it that they are trying and just thought if I get my opportunity I'll do my best for them."

He also praised the franchise for their unwavering support during his seven-year tenure.

"They've been fantastic. This is my 7th year for the franchise and they've always welcomed me very nicely and looked after me like a kid ( though I am a senior player now). Even this year, they knew my injury and how difficult those 5 months were , to come back to the field and get into that zone again. But they really supported me, owners, support staff - Ricky sir (Ponting), Sourav sir (Ganguly), Pravin sir (Amre)," stated Shaw.

After a promising start to his IPL career, Prithvi Shaw struggled massively last season, scoring a dismal 106 runs in eight games at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 124.71.

"After coming back from injury, the hunger is there where you want to middle the ball. And IPL is that kind of a game where if you middle the ball, you know it's your day and you try and hit everything. But today I was trying to play smartly because we were 24 in 4 overs and trying to sort it out," added Shaw.

The Mumbai batter dealt with a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for six months before his return in the Ranji Trophy in February.

Prithvi Shaw missed the opening two games of IPL 2024 as DC went with Warner and Mitchell Marsh to open the batting.

"I am very lucky to be playing in his presence" - Prithvi Shaw on MS Dhoni

Prithvi Shaw also considered himself fortunate to be able to receive words of wisdom from the legendary MS Dhoni and play in his presence.

At 42, Dhoni continues to flourish for CSK, scoring a breathtaking 37* off 16 despite their defeat to DC.

"No words for him. Whenever he comes on the ground, everyone can hear the noise for what he has achieved and the kind of happiness he provides the people. Whenever I get a chance to meet him or talk to him, he always shares his experience and what he has done throughout and what I need to work on. It's incredible and I am very lucky to be playing in his presence," said Prithvi Shaw.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Dhoni relinquished CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad after leading the franchise to five IPL titles.

The former captain was seen interacting with several DC cricketers following the contest in Visakhapatnam.