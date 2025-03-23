  • home icon
  "Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me" - MS Dhoni's massive claim on CSK ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

"Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me" - MS Dhoni's massive claim on CSK ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Mar 23, 2025 13:19 IST
IPL 2023: Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni. (Image Credits: Getty)

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has vowed to play on as long as he wants for the franchise ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23. The Ranchi-born cricketer joked that the five-time champions will drag him onto the field even if he's in a wheelchair.

Dhoni seemed to have dropped a hint of playing his final IPL edition when he landed in Chennai a month ago as he wore a T-shirt that said 'One Last Time'. With speculation surrounding the keeper-batter's retirement ahead of every IPL season, rumors sparked once again about the same. However, the veteran cricketer seems to have cleared the air.

Speaking to Jio Hotstar, the former India captain stated:

"I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me."
Having played for the Super Kings for 16 seasons, Dhoni has built a massive fan base in Chennai alone. His entry onto the field with the bat increases the decibel levels tenfold. Despite being 43, Dhoni still has the potential to clear any boundary line easily.

"He is probably fitter than last year" - Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni

Stephen Fleming. (Image Credits: Getty)
Stephen Fleming. (Image Credits: Getty)

In a video uploaded by the franchise ahead of their IPL 2025 opener, head coach Stephen Fleming described the legendary Indian cricketer as the 'Benjamin Button of cricket' and hailed his talent and willngness to win games. Fleming said (from 2:28)

"Benjamin Button of cricket! He's getting younger. He's done everything well. He is probably fitter than last year, just given his comeback from a knee surgery. Yeah he is 43, which we have to respect but there's ways in which we can use him which we think is very beneficial to us winning games. There's no doubt he has still got the talent and he's got the drive which are two of the main things."
Surprisingly, both the Super Kings and Mumbai Indians failed to reach the playoffs last year.

Edited by Nihal
