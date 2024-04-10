Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Spencer Johnson has hinted that the team's finisher David Miller is unlikely to be available for the IPL 2024 game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, April 10.

GT take on RR in match number 24 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Miller has been out of action since scoring 44* off 27 in a seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of the RR vs GT IPL 2024 match, Johnson was asked for an update on Miller. The Australian fast bowler replied:

"Davy, I think he is not too far away. Even if he misses this one, he will be available for the next one."

While the South African batter is reportedly suffering from a niggle, according to PTI, he was supposed to miss at least two weeks of action.

Gujarat Titans have had an inconsistent run in IPL 2024, winning two games and losing three. Johnson, though, believes that GT could have won at least a couple of games that they lost.

"Couple of disappointing performances in last couple of games, but in last couple of years, we have shown how good a side we are," the speedster asserted.

GT began their IPL 2024 campaign with a six-run win over Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. In their next game, they went down to defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 63 runs in Chennai.

Gujarat Titans recovered well to register a seven-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. They have, however, tasted defeat in their last two matches. Gujarat went down to Punjab Kings by three wickets in Ahmedabad and to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in Lucknow.

"We are looking to knock them off" - Johnson on GT's battle against undefeated RR

Gujarat Titans' next game in IPL 2024 will be against Rajasthan Royals, who have won four of four games. While admitting that taking on RR in Jaipur will be a big challenge, Johnson added that Gujarat are keen to end Rajasthan's unbeaten streak.

"When you come to Rajasthan Royals' home, it is not easy as Royals have won four on 4; we are looking to knock them off.

(We know) how hard it is to win away games, but a couple of points here, goes a long way giving confidence going into our next two home games [sic]," the 28-year-old said.

Beginning their IPL 2024 campaign with a 20-run win over LSG, RR have gone on to register triumphs over Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.