"Even with Sachin, he gave the captaincy and played with youngsters" - Mahela Jayawardene on MI replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain

Mumbai Indians (MI) Global Head of Cricket Mahela Jayawardene cited the example of former skipper Sachin Tendulkar in reaction to the uproar over Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as captain.

Tendulkar led MI from the inaugural 2008 season but played his final season under Ricky Ponting and Rohit Sharma in 2013. Incidentally, it was also MI's breakthrough year, with the franchise winning their maiden IPL title.

Cut to the present, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to MI in an all-cash deal with the Gujarat Titans (GT). He was also subsequently made the captain, replacing the highly successful. Rohit Sharma

The move caused outrage among MI fans, and the former Sri Lankan captain termed the reactions fair.

However, speaking to Jio Cinema during the IPL 2024 auction, Jayawardene justified the move and reasserted Rohit's value moving forward within the side.

"We are trying to reset ourselves and that's a decision we had to make at some point. Everyone is emotional and we have to respect that. Having Rohit on and off the field to guide the next generation is very important. Mumbai has that respect. Even with Sachin, he gave the captaincy and played with youngsters. I'm very excited and I'm sure the fans will be too," said Jayawardene.

Jayawardene also spoke highly of Hardik Pandya and the value he brings to the side as a player and leader.

"He (Hardik) will bring what he brings as an all-rounder. It'll be something different - with his experience in Gujarat while he led the team very well. As franchise, even though it's some tough and emotional decisions we have made. We will keep fighting for those wins and trophies. We have a good skillset to do that," added Jayawardene.

Hardik was part of MI from 2015 to 2021 and helped them win four of their five titles. He then moved to GT and captained the side with tremendous success, with a title in 2022 and a final run last season.

Meanwhile, Rohit transformed MI's fortunes after five seasons of painful endings from 2008 to 2012. After taking over captaincy midway through the 2013 season, the 36-year-old has led MI to their five titles in his decade-long tenure.

"In the World Cup they showed what they can do in Indian conditions" - Mahela Jayawardene

The pace duo impressed during the recent ODI World Cup.

Mahela Jayawardene was delighted at MI's first two purchases, Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka, of the 2024 IPL auction.

While the South African pacer was acquired at a bargain price of ₹ 5 crore, they landed the Sri Lankan left-arm seamer for ₹ 4.60 crore. The duo were among the most impressive bowlers in the recent ODI World Cup, finishing with 20 (Coetzee) and 21 (Madushanka) wickets, respectively.

"These were two talented skilful bowlers. We feel they have the skillset. In the World Cup they showed what they can do in Indian conditions. With Bumrah they can do well, with Malinga as the bowling coach," said Jayawardene to Jio Cinema.

Jayawardene was particularly bullish on Madushanka and felt the franchise could use ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in a more attacking role.

"He (Madushanka) has himself proved that he is a good bowler. We still have Behrendorff but we feel that Dilshan has got special skills and gives us a lot of options. That's something that we have planned going forward with Indian batters - we can go with foreign bowlers. We can use Boom (Bumrah) iina different role as well because he is far better in an attacking role," added Jayawardene.

Bumrah missed the entire 2023 IPL season due to an injury but has been in sensational form since his return.

The 30-year-old finished as the fourth leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded World Cup with 20 scalps.

