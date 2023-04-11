"Even if someone runs in and bowls six full tosses, you need some skill to hit them for sixes" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Rinku Singh's heroics vs GT

Ravichandran Ashwin showered high praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh for taking his side to a famous win against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing IPL 2023.

With 28 required from the final five balls, Rinku smashed five back-to-back sixes off Yash Dayal to seal the game for KKR in sensational fashion.

Ashwin pointed out how certain fans have undermined the batter's effort by suggesting that the first three maximums were hit off full tosses.

He emphasized that it isn't a piece of cake to send a full toss over the ropes, especially when it's being bowled at a decent speed. Here's what Ravichandran Ashwin said about Rinku Singh's heroics while speaking on his YouTube channel:

"Even if someone runs in and bowls six full tosses, you need some skill to hit them for sixes. And not that he bowled those full tosses at 110-120 kmph. He bowled at 135 kmph, and mind you, he is a left-arm seamer as well. It's a massive achievement.

"Yes, the bowler was under pressure, agreed. In fact, the last ball after he punched it, Rinku started running back towards the dugout even before the ball reached the fence. I didn't know if the ball was going to the fielder for a catch. But once he started running backwards, I knew it was going to be a six."

Rinku's unbeaten 48-run knock helped KKR chase down a stiff target of 205 with three wickets to spare, handing the defending champions GT their first loss of the season.

The 25-year-old rescued his team after they were blown away by Rashid Khan's hat-trick during the run chase. The youngster showcased exemplary composure under pressure, taking left-arm pace Yash Dayal to the cleaners in the 20th over.

"A captain who understands that anyone can have a bad day will see the larger picture and back the bowler" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Yash Dayal

Speaking in the aforementioned video, Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that Yash Dayal should be given a few more chances to prove his worth. He opined that the fast bowler doesn't deserve to be dropped after one bad outing.

The senior Team India off-spinner seemed optimistic about GT skipper Hardik Pandya backing Dayal, despite the fiasco against KKR.

Ashwin also highlighted how the Gujarat captain praised Vijay Shankar for his half-century in the match, mentioning that he knows how to handle his players.

"What we should remember is that they have seen ability in Yash Dayal before playing him, right? I believe a captain who understands that anyone can have a bad day will see the larger picture and back the bowler. Hardik Pandya is a similar captain," Ashwin continued.

"He might not have played the last game, but he encourages players. He said, 'That's my Vij!' when Vijay Shankar played really well. I mean that's the example of him taking good care of his players," he added.

GT have two wins to their name from three games and are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2023 points table. They will next be seen in action when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

