"Even tougher morning today" - DC opener Shafali Verma on suffering a heartbreaking loss against RCB in WPL 2024 final

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shafali Verma recently opened up about the tough loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Sunday (March 17). She revealed that it was a tough one to take on the night of the defeat and was even tougher the next morning.

Verma applauded her teammates for performing consistently throughout the season and was proud to be part of such a unit. She expressed gratitude to the fans for extending support to DC over the past month and graciously congratulated their opponents, RCB, who won the trophy.

Shafali Verma took to her official X handle on Monday, reflecting on their loss in WPL 2024 final by writing:

"Tough night yesterday, and even tougher morning today. It will take a while to realise how much we have achieved as a team, but really proud to be part of it. Grateful for all the support we have received over the last few months. Congratulations to everyone at RCB. #WPL2024

RCB spin trio wreaked havoc on DC's batting line-up in the WPL 2024 final

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat first in the summit clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday night. Things went smoothly for them in the first seven overs as they raced to 64/0. The eighth over of the first innings, bowled by RCB spinner Sophie Molineux, changed the complexion of the whole match.

The Australian left-arm orthodox spinner picked up three crucial wickets of Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in that over to derail the momentum of DC's innings. Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) also joined in on the fun later and inflicted more damage to bundle out the Capitals for 113 in 18.3 overs.

In a paltry chase, RCB top-order batters Sophie Devine (32), Smriti Mandhana (31), Ellyse Perry (35*), and Richa Ghosh (17*) played sensibly to see their side home in 19.3 overs.