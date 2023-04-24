"Every Nalayak becomes Nayak after joining CSK"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's commanding victory against KKR in IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the 33rd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With their fifth victory in seven matches, CSK have now occupied the top position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, CSK notched up a gargantuan total of 235/4. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) and Devon Conway (56) provided a solid platform for CSK. Ajinkya Rahane (71 off 29 balls) and Shivam Dube (50 off 21 balls) then scored blistering half-centuries. Suyash Sharma (1/29) was the only KKR bowler to concede runs at an economy rate of less than 10.

In a steep chase of 236, KKR got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 1/2 in 1.2 overs. Venkatesh Iyer (20) and Nitish Rana (27) ensured that Kolkata did not lose another wicket in the powerplay but could not score runs briskly.

Jason Roy (61 off 26 balls) came in at the No. 5 position and hit a blazing half-century to give KKR a glimmer of hope. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and the required rate kept going north exponentially. Rinku Singh (53* off 33 balls) stayed unbeaten till the end, but without any support from the other end, the target proved to be too far.

Reflecting on the loss after the match, KKR captain Nitish Rana said:

"It is difficult to digest that we had to chase 236 on this ground. Chasing that many against this sort of team will be very difficult, especially when we have a powerplay like we had. Credit needs to be given to Ajju bhaiya (Rahane). We should not be conceding 236 on any wicket, regardless."

He added:

"There were positives in this game. But if we take away those positives, we are not really working on what have been weaknesses for us. We are repeating the same mistakes and that will inevitably mean ending up on the losing side."

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. They expressed the same through some entertaining memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

CSK will next take on the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 27. KKR, meanwhile, will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes