"Every time I come to the IPL, I try to raise the bar" - KKR all-rounder Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Andre Russell revealed that he always tries to raise the bar every year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The hard-hitting all-rounder admitted that it doesn't come off on every occasion but he tries to keep his standards as high as possible.

Russell has been one of the most consistent performers for the Knight Riders since he joined the franchise in 2014. He has won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award on two occasions for his all-round exploits and is one of the three cricketers in IPL history to win it twice.

When asked by Harsha Bhogle in a pre-game interview whether he sets targets ahead of every IPL season, the Jamaican said:

"Yes, definitely, I do. I do have my goals for every tournament. Every time I come to the IPL, I try to raise the bar. Sometimes, it doesn't happen but I still set high standards and set the bar high. Whenever you achieve it, you do well for yourself and contribute for the team."

The 34-year-old starred as an all-rounder in IPL 2022, scoring 335 runs in 14 matches while maintaining a strike rate of 174.48 and bagging 17 wickets at 16.35. However, the Knight Riders failed to reach the playoffs and finished the season in seventh place with six wins and eight defeats.

Andre Russell had an ordinary tournament with the Dubai Capitals in the International League T20

Andre Russell. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Jamaican's performances at the International League T20 held in February in the UAE were underwhelming.

Playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the West Indian managed only 196 runs in nine games at 21.77. However, his strike rate stood at a healthy 151.93. The Knight Riders also finished last in the standings, managing only one victory in ten matches.

Russell will likely have a significant role to play in helping Kolkata register a win in their first game of IPL 2023 against the Punjab Kings in Mohali. Punjab batted first and have put on 191 on the board. Tim Southee took two scalps while Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Umesh Yadav took one each.

