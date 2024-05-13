"Everyone ate butter dosa and the butter remained on their hands" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' dropped catches in IPL 2024 loss to RCB

Aakash Chopra has criticized the Delhi Capitals' (DC) fielding in their IPL 2024 loss to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While Axar Patel dropped two catches and Tristan Stubbs missed a tough chance, Shai Hope grassed an easy offering.

The RCB batters made the most of the reprieves to set DC a 188-run target in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12. The visitors were then bundled out for 140, losing the game by 47 runs and virtually getting knocked out of the playoff qualification race.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Delhi Capitals fielders were in a benevolent mood.

"When you win the toss and bowl first, it's almost confirmed that you go ahead in the game because totals aren't defended here. However, Delhi - I have heard that there is a good dosa shop outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Everyone ate butter dosa and the butter remained on their hands," he observed (1:20).

"They dropped catches one after the other. What were you doing? They were dropping catches wherever the ball was going. They were dropping two catches in an over. In the end, it had become a sort of joke whether anyone would take a catch. They wouldn't have even caught a cold. Delhi's fielding was so bad," the former India opener added.

Rajat Patidar (52 off 32) and Will Jacks (41 off 29) were both dropped twice. The duo added 88 runs for the third wicket to ensure RCB reached a fighting total after they were reduced to 36/2 at one stage.

"When you lost four wickets in the powerplay, you were done" - Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals' chase

Swapnil Singh dismissed David Warner in the first over of the Delhi Capitals' chase. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Delhi Capitals' chase, Aakash Chopra noted they were virtually out of the game when they lost four wickets in the powerplay.

"When they got to bat, David Warner was out in the first over. Swapnil Singh bowled just one over and got the left-hander David Warner out. So left-arm spinners can bowl to left-handers. Then Jake Fraser-McGurk did what he does but he left his luck behind in Noida," he said (2:50).

"He got run out at the non-striker's end off Yash Dayal's bowling. Abhishek Porel hit the ball straight up in the air and got out. Kumar Kushagra got out after that to an incoming (Mohammed) Siraj delivery. When you lost four wickets in the powerplay, you were done. You didn't have Rishabh Pant in any case," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra pointed out that Axar Patel was the only DC player to provide some resistance with the bat.

"Axar Patel was the only guy who played for a long time but then Tristan Stubbs got run out. When so many run-outs were happening, how would it work out? To be very honest, it was a formality in the end," he observed.

Axar top-scored for the Delhi Capitals with a 39-ball 57. Shai Hope (29 off 23) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (21 off 8) were the only other players to score more than 20 runs for the visitors.

